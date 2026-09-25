Meghalaya Groups Oppose Sunday Bank Opening, Warn Of Protests

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, Sep 25 (IANS) Several social organisations in Meghalaya have opposed the Centre's decision to keep banks open on September 27, ahead of a proposed nationwide bank strike, warning of protests if banks operate as usual.

The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) on Friday urged banks across the state to reconsider the decision, citing Sunday's religious and social significance in the predominantly Christian state.

CoMSO General Secretary Balkarin Ch Marak, issuing what the organisation termed a“final notice” to banks, said its constituent organisations would mobilise people and launch protests against banks that conduct regular operations on Sunday. He added that the people of Meghalaya would not accept what he described as a disregard for the state's religious and social practices in the name of administrative convenience.

According to CoMSO, Sunday is traditionally observed in Meghalaya as a day of worship and is also associated with family and community activities. The organisation appealed to banks to respect the state's distinct social and religious character and refrain from conducting regular operations on the day.

The Centre has directed banks to remain open on September 27 in view of a proposed three-day nationwide bank strike scheduled from September 28 to 30. The decision to keep branches operational on Sunday is intended to facilitate banking services before the strike, according to information cited by the organisations.

However, the move has drawn opposition from sections of civil society in Meghalaya, with CoMSO maintaining that the state's local customs and practices should be considered when making such administrative decisions.

Meghalaya has a significant Christian-majority population. According to the 2011 Census, Christians accounted for 74.59 per cent of the state's population.

The controversy comes ahead of the proposed bank strike, with banking services expected to be affected across the country between September 28 and 30 if the strike goes ahead. CoMSO has warned that it would mobilise its member organisations if banks proceed with regular operations on Sunday, potentially leading to protests at banking establishments across Meghalaya.