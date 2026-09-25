Assam CM Seeks Tech-Driven Flood Solutions, Eyes AI Ecosystem

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Sep 25 (IANS) Assam is seeking technology-driven solutions to strengthen flood preparedness, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma calling on the state's youth to develop innovative ideas to tackle recurring flood-related challenges.

Sarma said on Friday that the recent floods in Sivasagar and Charaideo had underlined the need for new approaches and technology-based solutions to improve the state's preparedness.“Assam is looking for new tech-driven solutions for flood preparedness, especially after the recent floods in Sivasagar and Charaideo, and I believe our youth will be able to come up with such solutions,” the Chief Minister said.

He emphasised the potential of Assam's young population to drive technological innovation and develop solutions tailored to the state's specific needs.

Sarma also outlined a broader vision for Assam's technological future, saying the state should build an ecosystem around advanced and deep technologies, including artificial intelligence and semiconductors.“The Assam of the future will have an ecosystem in advanced and deep tech like AI, semiconductors, among others,” he said.

The Chief Minister stressed the need for Assam to move beyond dependence on imported advanced machinery and develop manufacturing capabilities within the state.“We should aim to make advanced machinery right here in Assam rather than importing it,” Sarma said.

His remarks come as Assam continues to face recurring floods and the need for stronger preparedness, early response and resilient infrastructure. The focus on technology-driven solutions also points towards greater use of innovation and local expertise in addressing challenges associated with natural disasters.

The Chief Minister's emphasis on artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and advanced machinery reflects the state's wider push to build capabilities in emerging technology sectors. Developing such an ecosystem could also create opportunities for young people in research, technology, manufacturing and entrepreneurship.

Sarma's call for youth-led innovation places particular emphasis on developing solutions within Assam rather than relying entirely on technologies and equipment sourced from outside the state. He said Assam's future development should link advanced technology with local manufacturing, while encouraging the state's youth to play a central role in creating solutions to challenges the state faces.

The remarks underline a dual focus, using technology to address immediate challenges such as flood preparedness while building a long-term ecosystem for advanced technology and manufacturing in Assam.