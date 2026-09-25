Gujarat: RRU, CAPSI Join Hands To Develop Indigenous 'Bharat Gold Standard' For Private Security Sector

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Sep 25 (IANS) Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) and the Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop an indigenous framework for training, assessment and professional certification of private security personnel, with a proposed“Bharat Gold Standard” aimed at aligning skills with India's regulatory, operational and technological requirements.

The initiative follows Union Home Minister Amit Shah's vision for a trained, technology-enabled private security sector capable of serving as an effective first line of response and complementing public security institutions.

The MoU brings together RRU's academic, training, research, simulation and assessment capabilities with CAPSI's industry network and understanding of operational requirements.

The partnership seeks to establish common professional standards linking training with practical assessment and certification.

During the signing ceremony at the RRU campus in Gandhinagar, Vice Chancellor Prof Bimal Patel interacted with the CAPSI delegation on the broader direction of professionalising private security in India.

RRU was represented by Nimesh Dave, Director, SICSM, Lt Col B. S. Rao, Coordinator, and other university representatives.

Chairman Kunwar Vikram Singh led the CAPSI delegation. It included Secretary General Mahesh Sharma, National Vice President Anil Puri, President V. V. Katti, COO of SSSDC Col A. K. Singh, President of CAPSI Gujarat Chapter Dr Sheetal Nair, National Vice Presidents Dr R. K. Tyagi and R. P. Chauhan, National Secretary (Reforms) Sanjeev Bhardwaj, Honorary Secretary of SAG Anil Rai, General Secretary of CAPSI Gujarat Rajesh Pillai, Vice President I. P. Singh, Deputy General Secretary Rajesh Yadav and Treasurer of SAG R. K. Chaturvedi.

RRU's Advanced Security Skills Training Centre will serve as the institutional platform for the initiative.

The centre is intended to cater to young entrants; security personnel seeking career advancement; veterans and former police personnel transitioning to civilian security; private security agency owners and managers; and professionals in risk, compliance, and facility management.

The training ecosystem combines classroom instruction with simulation, laboratory exposure, scenario-based learning and physical preparedness.

It includes driving and firing simulators, OSINT and technology laboratories, drone training, K9 exposure, maritime-security facilities, a dedicated Private Security Lab, moot-court exposure and human-performance infrastructure.

The proposed framework places technology literacy alongside traditional security skills. With private security operations increasingly involving CCTV analytics, electronic access control, alarm systems, drones, digital communications and AI-enabled platforms, personnel would be trained in prevention, detection, reporting, escalation and first response.

The proposed professional pathway would link deployment with skills, assessment, certification, specialisation and professional mobility.

It is intended to allow personnel to progress from entry-level guarding and site duties to supervisory and specialised roles, including K9, drones, OSINT and technology-enabled security, and subsequently to managerial, consulting and entrepreneurial positions.

The initiative also envisages training of trainers, executive education and continuing professional development to extend these competencies across private security organisations.

CAPSI estimates that India's private security workforce comprises around 10 million personnel deployed across industrial facilities, financial institutions, corporate establishments, hospitals, educational campuses, residential communities, logistics networks and other public-facing spaces.

The proposed“Bharat Gold Standard” is envisaged as a professional ecosystem covering occupational competencies, structured curricula, qualified trainers, practical learning, assessment, certification and continuing education.

The framework is intended to evolve with changes in technology, security threats and operating environments.

Through the partnership, RRU and CAPSI aim to establish an Indian framework that links training and assessed competence with specialised skills and continuing professional development across the private security sector.