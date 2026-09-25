Tamil Nadu: Senior Malayali Students Brutally Assault Juniors In Ragging Incident!

Senior Malayali students allegedly assaulted junior Malayali students from a medical college in Tamil Nadu in a suspected ragging incident, leaving at least two students injured. The victims are second-year students at Shri Sathya Sai Medical College and Research Institute in Chengalpattu.

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According to the students, they were allegedly called to the accommodation of senior students, where they were subjected to physical assault. Ali Ashkar, a student from Karunagappally, alleged that the seniors stripped the juniors down to their underwear and beat them mercilessly. He claimed that the students were assaulted without any apparent reason.

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Arjun, a student from Chavara, was also injured in the alleged attack. Following the incident, the students filed official complaints at the Karunagappally and Chavara police stations, seeking action against those responsible.

The students further alleged that they were not the only ones subjected to such treatment. According to their complaints, several other junior students had allegedly faced similar harassment and physical abuse at the hands of seniors. The allegations have raised concerns over the safety of students living away from their homes while pursuing their education. Authorities are expected to examine the complaints and establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault.