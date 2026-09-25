EQAO Releases Assessment Results For 20252026 School Year

Consistent gaps in achievement for students with special education needs warrant further attention

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) has released provincial-, school-board- and school-level data from its 2025–2026 online provincial assessments. EQAO data provide an independent snapshot that shows whether students are meeting curriculum expectations in reading, writing and mathematics at key stages of their education, informing improvement at the individual, school, school-board and provincial levels.

More than 569 000 students across the province completed EQAO assessments at the elementary- and secondary-school levels of the English- and French-language school systems during the 2025–2026 school year.

EQAO is reporting achievement results alongside student questionnaire data, providing a fuller picture of student learning and the factors that support achievement. EQAO is also releasing achievement trends of the same groups of students, called cohorts, as they progress from elementary to secondary school.

The number of students meeting the provincial standard in mathematics has slowly increased over time, but mathematics remains an area requiring attention, as many students are not meeting the provincial standard. Several English- and French-language school boards across Ontario saw encouraging gains in students' mathematics achievement in 2025–2026, with stronger gains in year-to-year performance in Grade 3 than in Grades 6 and 9. Data show that mathematics priority schools are demonstrating accelerated improvement in mathematics outcomes, suggesting that targeted supports are having a positive impact.

The disparity in achievement between groups of interest-such as students identified with special education needs-persists across elementary and secondary grades, highlighting the importance of continued attention and support for these students.

EQAO is reporting assessment data on its website through a search function along with interactive dashboards that educators, parents and guardians and the public can access to view achievement and questionnaire data at the provincial and local levels.

EQAO's credible and impartial data can be analyzed by educators across the province as they review and develop plans to support each student's learning journey. By making contextual, attitudinal and achievement data for each school and school board available, the agency contributes to the accountability of Ontario's education system and to the ongoing conversation about student learning and achievement.

Assessment Data and Observations

Assessment results from 2025–2026 are provided along with those from the previous two school years to show trends in achievement and attitudes from year to year. Such analyses of results contribute to an enhanced understanding of student learning over time.

Students in English-Language Schools

Assessments of Reading, Writing and Mathematics, Primary and Junior Divisions

The Assessments of Reading, Writing and Mathematics, Primary Division (Grade 3) and Junior Division (Grade 6), are online assessments that measure the reading, writing and mathematics knowledge and skills students are expected to have learned by the end of Grades 3 and 6 according to The Ontario Curriculum.

Primary Division (Grade 3)

According to the data from 2025–2026, Grade 3 student achievement results, which are given in relation to the provincial standard (Levels 3 and 4, similar to a letter grade B or higher), have increased in reading, writing and mathematics, relative to those from 2024–2025. The three-year trend shows that the percentage of students meeting the provincial standard has increased in reading, writing and mathematics.

Percentage of Grade 3 students who met the provincial standard:



75% of Grade 3 students met the provincial standard in reading in 2025–2026 (74% met the standard in 2024–2025, and 71% met the standard in 2023–2024).

67% of Grade 3 students met the provincial standard in writing in 2025–2026 (65% met the standard in 2024–2025, and 64% met the standard in 2023–2024). 65% of Grade 3 students met the provincial standard in mathematics in 2025–2026 (64% met the standard in 2024–2025, and 61% met the standard in 2023–2024).

Learners' context:

Of the Grade 3 students who responded to EQAO's student questionnaire,



71% like to read, and 73% think they are good readers.

56% like to write, and 59% think they are good writers. 65% like math, and 63% think they are good at math.

Highlights of the Grade 3 provincial results, English-language students

Junior Division (Grade 6)

According to the data from 2025–2026, Grade 6 student achievement results, which are given in relation to the provincial standard (Levels 3 and 4, similar to a letter grade B or higher), have remained the same in reading and in writing and have increased in mathematics, relative to those from 2024–2025. The three-year trend shows an increase in the percentage of students meeting the provincial standard in reading, in writing and in mathematics.

Percentage of Grade 6 students who met the provincial standard:



86% of Grade 6 students met the provincial standard in reading in 2025–2026 (86% met the standard in 2024–2025, and 82% met the standard in 2023–2024).

85% of Grade 6 students met the provincial standard in writing in 2025–2026 (85% met the standard in 2024–2025, and 80% met the standard in 2023–2024). 52% of Grade 6 students met the provincial standard in mathematics in 2025–2026 (51% met the standard in 2024–2025, and 50% met the standard in 2023–2024).

Learners' context:

Of the Grade 6 students who responded to EQAO's student questionnaire,



61% like to read, and 70% think they are good readers.

53% like to write, and 50% think they are good writers. 48% like math, and 51% think they are good at math.

Highlights of the Grade 6 provincial results, English-language students

Grade 9 Assessment of Mathematics

The Grade 9 Assessment of Mathematics is an online assessment that measures the mathematics knowledge and skills students are expected to have learned by the end of the Grade 9 mathematics course according to The Ontario Curriculum.

According to the data from the 2025–2026 EQAO assessments, Grade 9 student achievement results, which are given in relation to the provincial standard (Levels 3 and 4, similar to a letter grade B or higher), have increased relative to those in 2024–2025. The three-year trend shows that the percentage of students meeting the provincial standard has increased.

Percentage of students who met the provincial standard in mathematics:

59% of Grade 9 students met the provincial standard in mathematics in 2025–2026 (58% met the standard in 2024–2025, and 54% met the standard in 2023–2024).

Learners' context:

Of the Grade 9 students who responded to EQAO's student questionnaire,



52% like mathematics, and 52% think they are good at mathematics. 65% think they understand most of the mathematics they are taught.

Highlights of the Grade 9 provincial results, English-language students

Ontario Secondary School Literacy Test (OSSLT)

The OSSLT is an online assessment that measures whether students are meeting the minimum standard for literacy across all subjects up to the end of Grade 9 according to The Ontario Curriculum. First-time eligible students typically take the assessment in Grade 10.

According to the data from 2025–2026, overall success rates on the OSSLT are high, showing stability in students' acquisition of the literacy knowledge and skills stated in The Ontario Curriculum. The three-year trend shows an increase in success rates for first-time eligible students.

Percentage of students who wrote the OSSLT and were successful:



86% of first-time eligible students who wrote the OSSLT were successful in 2025–2026 (85% were successful in 2024–2025, and the same percentage were successful in 2023–2024). 49% of previously eligible students who wrote the OSSLT were successful in 2025–2026 (50% were successful in 2024–2025, and 52% were successful in 2023–2024).

First-time eligible students enrolled in the Grade 10 academic English course:

92% of first-time eligible students enrolled in the academic course were successful in 2025–2026 (91% were successful in 2024–2025, and 90% were successful in 2023–2024).

First-time eligible students enrolled in the Grade 10 applied English course:

61% of first-time eligible students enrolled in the applied course were successful in 2025–2026 (60% were successful in 2024–2025, and 58% were successful in 2023–2024).

Learners' context:

Of the Grade 10 students who wrote the OSSLT and responded to EQAO's student questionnaire,



48% read on their own time, 73% think they are good readers, and 76% think they can read easily. 38% write on their own time, 61% think they are good writers, and 64% think they can write easily.

Highlights of the Grade 10 provincial results, English-language students

Cohort Tracking Showcases Student Learning Progression and Informs Appropriate Actions for Improvement

EQAO's large-scale assessments provide consistent data to track the achievement of the same group of students as they move from elementary to secondary school, offering evidence-based insights into performance trends over time.

Tracking student progress in reading, writing and mathematics from Grade 3 in 2022–2023 to Grade 6 in 2025–2026

The information below shows the performance in reading, in writing and in mathematics of the Grade 6 students in the 2025–2026 school year who were in Grade 3 during the 2022–2023 school year. These students took the Assessment of Reading, Writing and Mathematics, primary division, in Grade 3, and junior division, in Grade 6.

Definitions

Maintained Standard: Students who met the provincial standard in Grade 3 and Grade 6

Rose to Standard: Students who did not meet the provincial standard in Grade 3 but met it in Grade 6

Dropped from Standard: Students who met the provincial standard in Grade 3 but did not meet it in Grade 6

Never Met Standard: Students who achieved below the provincial standard in both Grade 3 and Grade 6

Reading

There were 108 386 students in this cohort.



69% (74 945) Maintained Standard

17% (18 831) Rose to Standard

4% (4636) Dropped from Standard 9% (9974) Never Met Standard

Writing

There were 108 512 students in this cohort.



63% (68 179) Maintained Standard

24% (25 549) Rose to Standard

3% (3714) Dropped from Standard 10% (11 070) Never Met Standard

Mathematics

There were 114 621 students in this cohort.



46% (52 584) Maintained Standard

7% (8169) Rose to Standard

15% (16 957) Dropped from Standard 32% (36 911) Never Met Standard



Tracking student progress in mathematics from Grade 6 in 2022–2023 to Grade 9 in 2025–2026

The information below shows the performance in mathematics of the Grade 9 students in the 2025–2026 school year who took the Grade 9 Assessment of Mathematics, and who completed the mathematics component of the Assessment of Reading, Writing and Mathematics, junior division, when they were in Grade 6 in 2022–2023.

Definitions

Maintained Standard: Students who met the provincial standard in Grade 6 and Grade 9

Rose to Standard: Students who did not meet the provincial standard in Grade 6 but met it in Grade 9

Dropped from Standard: Students who met the provincial standard in Grade 6 but did not meet it in Grade 9

Never Met Standard: Students who achieved below the provincial standard in both Grade 6 and Grade 9

Mathematics

There were 111 968 students in this cohort.



47% (52 283) Maintained Standard

15% (16 464) Rose to Standard

6% (6765) Dropped from Standard 33% (36 456) Never Met Standard



Tracking student progress in literacy from Grade 6 in 2021–2022 to Grade 10 in 2025–2026

The information below shows the outcome of the first-time eligible students who participated in the Ontario Secondary School Literacy Test (OSSLT) during the 2025–2026 school year and for whom EQAO has results for the reading and writing components of the junior-division Assessment of Reading, Writing and Mathematics in 2021–2022, when the students were in Grade 6.

Definitions

Maintained Standard: Students who met the provincial standard in Grade 6 and were successful on the OSSLT in Grade 10

Rose to Standard: Students who did not meet the provincial standard in Grade 6 but were successful on the OSSLT in Grade 10

Dropped from Standard: Students who met the provincial standard in Grade 6 but were not yet successful on the OSSLT in Grade 10

Never Met Standard: Students who achieved below the provincial standard in Grade 6 and were not yet successful on the OSSLT in Grade 10

Reading

There were 110 430 students in this cohort.



80% (88 869) Maintained Standard

7% (7255) Rose to Standard

6% (7116) Dropped from Standard 7% (7190) Never Met Standard

Writing

There were 110 337 students in this cohort.



80% (87 784) Maintained Standard

7% (8261) Rose to Standard

6% (7007) Dropped from Standard 7% (7285) Never Met Standard

Note: Numbers have been rounded off to the nearest whole percentage.

Students in French-Language Schools

Tests en lecture, écriture et mathématiques, cycles primaire et moyen1

The Test en lecture, écriture et mathématiques, cycle primaire (Grade 3) and cycle moyen (Grade 6), are online assessments that measure the reading, writing and mathematics knowledge and skills students are expected to have learned by the end of Grades 3 and 6 according to The Ontario Curriculum.

Cycle primaire (Grade 3)

According to the data from 2025–2026, Grade 3 student achievement results, which are given in relation to the provincial standard (Levels 3 and 4, similar to a letter grade B or higher), have decreased in reading, have increased in writing and have remained the same in mathematics, relative to those in 2024–2025. The three-year trend for the percentage of students meeting the provincial standard shows a decrease in reading and an increase in writing and in mathematics.

Percentage of Grade 3 students who met the provincial standard:



73% of Grade 3 students met the provincial standard in reading in 2025–2026 (75% met the standard in 2024–2025, and 84% met the standard in 2023–2024).

69% of Grade 3 students met the provincial standard in writing in 2025–2026 (67% met the standard in 2024–2025, and the same percentage met the standard in 2023–2024). 75% of Grade 3 students met the provincial standard in mathematics in 2025–2026 (75% met the standard in 2024–2025, and 74% met the standard in 2023–2024).

Learners' context:

Of the Grade 3 students who responded to EQAO's student questionnaire,



69% like to read, and 70% think they are good readers.

58% like to write, and 60% think they are good writers. 80% like math, and 71% think they are good at math.

Highlights of the Grade 3 provincial results, French-language students

Cycle moyen (Grade 6)

According to the data from 2025–2026, Grade 6 student achievement results, which are given in relation to the provincial standard (Levels 3 and 4, similar to a letter grade B or higher), have remained the same in reading and in writing and have increased in mathematics, relative to those in 2024–2025. The three-year trend for the percentage of students meeting the provincial standard shows a decrease in reading, stability in writing and an increase in mathematics.

Percentage of Grade 6 students who met the provincial standard:



89% of Grade 6 students met the provincial standard in reading in 2025–2026 (89% met the standard in 2024–2025, and 97% met the standard in 2023–2024).

79% of Grade 6 students met the provincial standard in writing in 2025–2026 (79% met the standard in 2024–2025, and the same percentage met the standard in 2023–2024). 64% of Grade 6 students met the provincial standard in mathematics in 2025–2026 (63% met the standard in 2024–2025, and 58% met the standard in 2023–2024).

Learners' context:

Of the Grade 6 students who responded to EQAO's student questionnaire,



60% like to read, and 66% think they are good readers.

50% like to write, and 51% think they are good writers. 61% like math, and 58% think they are good at math.

Highlights of the Grade 6 provincial results, French-language students

Test de mathématiques, 9e année

The Test de mathématiques, 9e année, is an online assessment that measures the mathematics knowledge and skills students are expected to have learned by the end of the Grade 9 mathematics course according to The Ontario Curriculum.

According to the data from the 2025–2026 EQAO assessments, Grade 9 student achievement results, which are given in relation to the provincial standard (Levels 3 and 4, similar to a letter grade B or higher), have remained the same relative to those from 2024–2025. The three-year trend shows an increase in the percentage of students meeting the provincial standard.

Percentage of students who met the provincial standard in mathematics:

66% of Grade 9 students met the provincial standard in mathematics in 2025–2026 (66% met the standard in 2024–2025, and 61% met the standard in 2023–2024).

Learners' context:

Of the Grade 9 students who responded to EQAO's student questionnaire,



54% like mathematics, and 53% think they are good at mathematics. 67% think they understand most of the mathematics they are taught.

Highlights of the Grade 9 provincial results, French-language students

Test provincial de compétences linguistiques (TPCL)

The TPCL is an online assessment that measures whether students are meeting the minimum standard for literacy across all subjects up to the end of Grade 9 according to The Ontario Curriculum. First-time eligible students typically take the assessment in Grade 10.

According to the data from 2025–2026, overall success rates on the TPCL are high, showing stability in students' acquisition of the literacy knowledge and skills in The Ontario Curriculum. The three-year trend shows an increase in success rates for first-time eligible students.

Percentage of students who wrote the TPCL and were successful:



94% of first-time eligible students who wrote the TPCL were successful in 2025–2026

(93% were successful in 2024–2025, and 92% were successful in 2023–2024). 69% of previously eligible students who wrote the TPCL were successful in 2025–2026

(72% were successful in 2024–2025, and 67% were successful in 2023–2024).

First-time eligible students enrolled in the Grade 10 academic French course:

98% of first-time eligible students enrolled in the academic course were successful in

2025–2026 (98% were successful in 2024–2025, and 97% were successful in 2023–2024).

First-time eligible students enrolled in the Grade 10 applied French course:

82% of first-time eligible students enrolled in the applied course were successful in 2025–2026

(76% were successful in 2024–2025, and 73% were successful in 2023–2024).

Learners' context:

Of the Grade 10 students who wrote the TPCL and responded to EQAO's student questionnaire,



38% read on their own time, 67% think they are good readers, and 72% think they can read easily. 29% write on their own time, 58% think they are good writers, and 65% think they can write easily.

Highlights of the Grade 10 provincial results, French-language students

Cohort Tracking

Tracking student progress in reading, writing and mathematics from Grade 3 in 2022–2023 to Grade 6 in 2025–2026

The information below shows the performance in reading, in writing and in mathematics of the Grade 6 students in the 2025–2026 school year who were in Grade 3 during the 2022–2023 school year. These students took the Test en lecture, écriture et mathématiques, cycle primaire, in Grade 3, and the Test en lecture, écriture et mathématiques, cycle moyen, in Grade 6.

Definitions

Maintained Standard: Students who met the provincial standard in Grade 3 and Grade 6

Rose to Standard: Students who did not meet the provincial standard in Grade 3 but met it in Grade 6 Dropped from Standard: Students who met the provincial standard in Grade 3 but did not meet it in Grade 6 Never Met Standard: Students who achieved below the provincial standard in both Grade 3 and Grade 6

Reading

There were 7683 students in this cohort.



78% (5956) Maintained Standard

11% (850) Rose to Standard

6% (424) Dropped from Standard 6% (453) Never Met Standard

Writing

There were 7664 students in this cohort.



63% (4794) Maintained Standard

16% (1224) Rose to Standard

7% (507) Dropped from Standard 15% (1139) Never Met Standard

Mathematics

There were 7717 students in this cohort.



57% (4400) Maintained Standard

8% (580) Rose to Standard

15% (1120) Dropped from Standard 21% (1617) Never Met Standard



Tracking student progress in mathematics from Grade 6 in 2022–2023 to Grade 9 in 2025–2026

The information below shows the performance in mathematics of the 2025–2026 school year Grade 9 students who took the Test de mathématiques, 9e année, and who took the Test en lecture, écriture et mathématiques, cycle moyen, when they were in Grade 6 in 2022–2023.

Definitions

Maintained Standard: Students who met the provincial standard in Grade 6 and Grade 9

Rose to Standard: Students who did not meet the provincial standard in Grade 6 but met it in Grade 9

Dropped from Standard: Students who met the provincial standard in Grade 6 but did not meet it in Grade 9

Never Met Standard: Students who achieved below the provincial standard in both Grade 6 and Grade 9

Mathematics

There were 6094 students in this cohort.



51% (3118) Maintained Standard

16% (1005) Rose to Standard

6% (348) Dropped from Standard 27% (1623) Never Met Standard



Tracking student progress in literacy from Grade 6 in 2021–2022 to Grade 10 in 2025–2026

The information below shows the outcome of the first-time eligible students who participated in the Test provincial de compétences linguistiques (TPCL) during the 2025–2026 school year and for whom EQAO has results for the reading and writing components of the Test en lecture, écriture et mathématiques, cycle moyen, in 2021–2022, when the students were in Grade 6.

Definitions

Maintained Standard: Students who met the provincial standard in Grade 6 and were successful on the TPCL in Grade 10

Rose to Standard: Students who did not meet the provincial standard in Grade 6 but were successful on the TPCL in Grade 10

Dropped from Standard: Students who met the provincial standard in Grade 6 but were not yet successful on the TPCL in Grade 10

Never Met Standard: Students who achieved below the provincial standard in Grade 6 and were not yet successful on the TPCL in Grade 10

Reading

There were 5952 students in this cohort.



93% (5530) Maintained Standard

2% (106) Rose to Standard

4% (256) Dropped from Standard 1% (60) Never Met Standard

Writing

There were 5944 students in this cohort.



80% (4784) Maintained Standard

14% (845) Rose to Standard

1% (79) Dropped from Standard 4% (236) Never Met Standard

Note: Numbers have been rounded off to the nearest whole percentage.

Quotes

“EQAO's most recent snapshot of learner achievement continues a proud legacy of strengthening the quality of Ontario's education system through data and research-informed assessments. It shows important progress, especially in literacy. It also, though, clearly points to the need to do more across the board in math, and specifically for learners with special needs. Moving forward, EQAO will continue to work with government, policy-makers, pedagogical experts, frontline educators, and parents and guardians to turn data into actionable results that yield positive outcomes for all learners.”

-Chris Day, Chair, EQAO

“EQAO provides a comprehensive picture of students' achievement and learning experiences across the province. Through reliable online tests that assess the literacy and mathematics skills of each student, EQAO helps identify areas of strength as well as opportunities for improvement, system-wide and at the local level. Reporting achievement trends over three years and tracking the performance of student cohorts across key stages of their educational journey offer meaningful information on student learning progress over time. This year, EQAO's data show that, at the elementary- and secondary-school levels, mathematics achievement is trending upward but that it continues to be an area of attention. It is encouraging to see that targeted supports are having a positive impact such as with priority schools' accelerated improvement in mathematics outcomes. Achievement results in Grade 6 and Grade 10 literacy remain, overall, consistently high. Disparities in achievement for students with special education needs is an ongoing concern that requires attention. EQAO's data, in addition to its research program and outreach initiatives, assist partners across the province in developing effective improvement plans to ensure success for every child.”

-Dan Koenig, Chief Executive Officer, EQAO

Links

Provincial Results

EQAO Interactive Dashboards

EQAO Research Brief: Tracking Pathways in Mathematics Achievement, Mathematics Priority Schools

Ministry of Education Announcement of Additional Mathematics Support

About EQAO

The Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) is a board-governed agency of the Government of Ontario dedicated to enhancing the quality and effectiveness of the province's public education system. Our award-winning large-scale assessment program and research initiatives offer accurate, relevant data and insights on student achievement and attitudes. At EQAO, our belief is that learning never ends-and so neither does our mission to contribute to improving outcomes for all students across Ontario.

For further information, please contact

Sophie Auclair

Senior Communications Officer

...

___________________

1 The name of each assessment remains in French, since the French and English assessments are distinct in their content and the curricula they cover.