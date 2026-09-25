BBNX Investor Alert: Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Beta Bionics, Inc. And Announces Opportunity For Investors To Lead Class Action Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it has filed a federal securities class action on behalf of purchasers of Beta Bionics, Inc. (“Beta Bionics” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: BBNX ) common stock between July 30, 2025 and February 24, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”). Beta Bionics investors have until November 3, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the purported class in the Beta Bionics class action lawsuit. The complaint in Holtzman v. Beta Bionics, Inc. et al., No. 2:26-cv-09999 (C.D Cal.) charges Beta Bionics and certain of the Company's top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you purchased Beta Bionics securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees or costs. Shareholders who purchased shares of BBNX during the Class Period are encouraged to contact SBS to find out if they are eligible to recover their losses or move the court to serve as lead plaintiff of the purported class and lead this lawsuit. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

CLASS PERIOD: July 30, 2025 to February 24, 2026

DEADLINE: November 3, 2026

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Details of the Case : According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market about the Company's automated insulin delivery system for the treatment of diabetes, known as the iLet Bionic Pancreas insulin pump (“iLet”). Throughout the Class Period, Defendants touted the safety, efficacy, and commercial success of the iLet, the Company's sole commercialized product. After disclosing that the FDA had issued a Form 483 following an inspection of the Company's manufacturing facility, Defendants repeatedly assured investors that the agency's observations concerned only the Company's criteria for deciding which customer complaints were reportable, that they reflected no underlying problem with the device, and that the complaints the Company would now be required to report were minor events of the kind requiring no medical intervention. In truth, the FDA's findings reached the Company's quality management system, its investigation and correction of known device malfunctions, and the risk analysis for the device itself, and the events the Company had failed to report included serious injuries. Defendants continued to reassure investors and to characterize the agency's concerns as procedural even as further information emerged showing that the unreported events were far more serious than Defendants had represented and that the FDA's objections were not confined to a difference in regulatory interpretation. As the truth emerged, the price of Beta Bionics common stock declined and Plaintiff and the Class suffered damages.

We encourage investors to contact Brian Schall, David Schwartz, and Adam Rosen of Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at , or by email at ....

The class in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

Join the case to recover your losses

Why SBS: Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP represents investors around the world, specializing in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation. SBS brings together the extensive experience and diverse skillsets of founding partners Brian Schall, Andrew Brown, and David Schwartz. SBS attorneys are responsible for recovering over a billion dollars for violations of securities laws and corporate misfeasance.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP

Brian Schall, Esq.,

David Schwartz, Esq.,

Adam Rosen, Esq.



Office: 310-301-3335

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SOURCE:

Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP