ASTS Investors Have Opportunity To Lead AST Spacemobile, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit With SBS Law

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP (“SBS”), a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (“AST SpaceMobile” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: ASTS ) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shareholders who purchased shares of ASTS during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointments. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: March 4, 2025 to July 15, 2026

DEADLINE: November 13, 2026

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. AST SpaceMobile was likely to experience an increased debt load and share dilution at a rate greater than it portrayed to investors due to increasing capital requirements. The Company overstated the capability of its capital and liquidity to achieve its business goals. The Company overstated its strength in the satellite D2C market. The Company suffered from slow user adoption in both the United States and Japan. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about AST SpaceMobile, investors suffered damages.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall or David Schwartz of Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at , or by email at ....

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

Join the case to recover your losses

WHY SBS? Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation. Bringing together the extensive experience and diverse skillsets of founding partners Brian Schall, Andrew Brown, and David Schwartz, SBS is dedicated to aggressively advocating for every investor.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP

Brian Schall, Esq.,

Andrew Brown, Esq.,

David Schwartz, Esq.,



Office: 310-301-3335

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SOURCE:

Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP