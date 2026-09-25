Chhattisgarh: Dallirajhararowghat Rail Line Boosts Remote Connectivity

Boost to Chhattisgarh Rail Connectivity

The 95-km Dallirajhara–Rowghat rail line in Chhattisgarh has been completed with the commissioning of the 17.5-km Tadoki–Rowghat final section, marking a major boost to rail connectivity in remote and tribal areas of the state.

The newly completed section will provide improved transportation facilities to surrounding communities and enhance access to cities, essential services and economic opportunities. Passenger railway services are already operational between Dallirajhara and Tadoki, and the completion of the final stretch will further strengthen connectivity between Dallirajhara and Rowghat.

The rail line is expected to make travel to major cities including Raipur and Bhilai more convenient while improving access to education, healthcare and employment opportunities for people living in nearby areas. The project will also facilitate the movement of agricultural produce and local commercial goods, supporting trade and business activities in the region.

The railway line will play an important role in the transportation of iron ore to the Bhilai Steel Plant, supporting the steel sector and industrial activities. Improved rail connectivity in the region will contribute to encourage tourism, investment and economic development while contributing to the overall social and economic progress of rural and remote areas of Chhattisgarh.

High-Speed Rail Tech Innovation

Meanwhile, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project is introducing turnouts equipped with movable crossings, also known as swing-nose crossings, for the first time on the Indian railway network, a technology designed to support safe and reliable train operations at speeds of up to 320 kmph

According to an official statement, the movable-crossing technology is being adopted as a key component of the high-speed railway system and marks a departure from the fixed-crossing turnouts used on conventional railway lines. At speeds exceeding 250-300 kmph, wheel-rail interaction at a conventional fixed crossing can generate higher dynamic forces because of the gap at the crossing nose, according to the project details. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)