Vande Mataram Is Battle Cry For Developed India: Gen Upendra Dwivedi

Vande Mataram as Battle Cry for Developed India

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Former Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi (Retd) on Friday attended a grand collective singing ceremony titled 'Namami Bharatam', which was convened at the Srimanta Sankaradeva International Auditorium, under the aegis of Vidya Bharati Northeast Region. Expressing pride as an alumnus of Saraswati Shishu Mandir rather than a former military commander, General Upendra Dwivedi said, "The Northeast is not the place where India ends, but the place from where India begins. It is the true gateway to the nation."

Frame Vande Mataram as the ultimate battle cry for a fully developed India by 2047, General Dwivedi called upon the youth to anchor their lives on three foundational pillars: Attitude, Adaptability, and Ability.

A Call to Action for India's Youth

According to the press release, in a sharp directive to the younger generation, Gen Dwivedi urged students to abandon passive criticism and emerge as proactive solution-providers. He championed the continuous cycle of“Learn, Unlearn, and Relearn,” urging the youth to master cutting-edge modern technology while staying fiercely rooted in core Indian values and courage

The 'Zero-Ten' Daily Challenge

To cultivate mental clarity and purpose, Gen Dwivedi issued a practical challenge to the youth: adopt a daily 'Zero-Ten' rule-spending the first ten minutes of every morning completely disconnected from mobile phones to align with personal goals, express gratitude, and set daily intentions.

Vande Mataram's Resonance from Assam

Media architect of Vidya Bharati Assam, Sailendra Pandey emphasised the transformative impact of the event, stating that the collective resonance of Vande Mataram from the sacred soil of Assam serves as a powerful reminder of the region's pivotal role in shaping India's cultural and strategic future.

Addressing the gathering, Pawan Tiwari underscored that Vande Mataram transcends being a mere anthem-it is the living pulse of India's cultural oneness. He paid tribute to the Northeast's spiritual and historic legacy, noting that the voice rising from the sacred land of Maa Kamakhya, the spiritual consciousness of Srimanta Sankaradeva, and the legendary valour of Bir Lachit Borphukan reinforce the indivisible integrity of the nation, according to the press release.

The event marked the 150th anniversary of India's national song, Vande Mataram, and was attended by Air Vice Marshal Sanjeev Bordoloi (Retd), Pawan Tiwari (Organisational Secretary, Vidya Bharati Northeast), Jagadindra Ray Choudhury, Kulendra Kumar Bhagwati (President, Shishu Shiksha Samiti Assam), Program Coordinator Gaurav Kalita, and Assam Gaurav recipient Meenakshi Das. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)