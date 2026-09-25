HPU Community Protests Against University Bill To Protect Autonomy

Protest Against University Amendment Bill

Teachers, non-teaching employees, research scholars and students of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) on Friday held a peaceful protest march wearing black ribbons against the Himachal Pradesh State University (Amendment) Bill, 2026, calling for its withdrawal and protection of university autonomy.

The march was organised on the call of the Himachal Pradesh University Teachers Welfare Association (HPUTWA) in support of institutional and academic autonomy of universities in the state. A large number of members of the university community participated in the march, with protesters wearing black ribbons as a symbol of peaceful democratic protest.

University Community Voices Concerns

Addressing the gathering after the march, HPUTWA president Professor Nitin Vyas said the participation of the university community reflected its concern over the proposed changes.“The large participation today shows that the HPU family will not compromise on its autonomy. The Bill is an attempt to undermine academic freedom and the democratic structure of the university. HPUTWA will continue to oppose the Bill and demands that the government withdraw it immediately,” Vyas said.

Professor Sanjay said universities should not be treated merely as government departments.“Universities are centres of knowledge and independent thinking. The proposed changes could affect their decision-making powers. We strongly oppose such provisions,” he said.

Professor Balak Ram Thakur said HPU had played an important role in the development of Himachal Pradesh by producing leaders, administrators and scholars.“Himachal Pradesh University is a matter of pride for the state. Any move that affects its autonomy concerns the future of higher education in Himachal Pradesh. The university community must remain united on this issue,” he said.

Dr Anjali Sharma said the issue concerned students and employees as well as teachers.“This is not merely an issue concerning teachers. It concerns students, employees and the future of higher education. Academic freedom, research, innovation and independent thinking need to be protected. The black ribbons represent our peaceful democratic expression of concern,” she said.

Debate Over Bill's Impact on Autonomy

The HPUTWA said it supports transparency, financial accountability and administrative reforms in universities, but maintained that such measures should not compromise institutional or academic autonomy.

The association said academic processes such as faculty recruitment require subject expertise, academic qualifications, research and teaching experience and assessment by experts. It also called for ensuring that any new framework remains consistent with applicable national higher education standards and the statutory and academic structure of universities.

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly passed the Himachal Pradesh State University (Amendment) Bill, 2026, on September 2. According to the HPUTWA, the legislation contains provisions concerning recruitment and financial administration in state universities.

The government has stated that the amendments are aimed at strengthening transparency, merit and financial discipline in recruitment and financial administration. The university teachers, however, have raised concerns over the potential impact on institutional and academic autonomy and the role of academic experts in recruitment and financial decision-making.

The HPUTWA said the issue involves finding an appropriate balance between government accountability and university autonomy and called for wider consultation with the university community. The association also said the September 25 march was not directed against any individual or institution, but was intended to raise concerns regarding academic and institutional autonomy through a peaceful and democratic process.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)