Asian Games 2026: Mansukh Mandaviya Hails Gulveer, Manpreet's Wins

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated Indian athletes Gulveer Singh and Manpreet Kaur for their medal-winning performances in their respective events at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Friday.

While long-distance runner Gulveer clinched the silver medal in the men's 10,000m event, Manpreet won the bronze medal in the women's shot put event.

In an X post, Sports Minister Mandaviya congratulated Gulveer Singh, saying,“A STUNNING RUN FOR SILVER! Congratulations to Gulveer Singh on a brilliant Silver Medal in the Men's 10,000m at #AsianGames2026!” A STUNNING RUN FOR SILVER! Congratulations to Gulveer Singh on a brilliant Silver Medal in the Men's 10,000m at #AsianGames2026! #Cheer4Bharat twitter/Xc62hmu3fa - Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) September 25, 2026

In another X post, Mandaviya congratulated Manpreet, saying,“Congratulations to Manpreet Kaur on winning the Bronze medal in Women's Shot Put at the #AsianGames2026!” Congratulations to Manpreet Kaur on winning the Bronze medal in Women's Shot Put at the #AsianGames2026! #Cheer4Bharat twitter/1t6aZfBuLq - Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) September 25, 2026

Gulveer Singh's Silver Medal Run

In the men's 10,000m event, Gulveer clocked 28:29.38 to finish second behind Bahrain's Birhanu Balew, who produced a strong late surge to win gold in 28:27.51. Balew's compatriot Albert Kiptoo claimed the bronze medal with a time of 28:34.38, according to ESPN.

Gulveer, a Naib Subedar in the Indian Army, stayed with the leading pack for much of the race and remained in contention until the closing stages. Balew pulled away over the final stretch, but Gulveer held on comfortably for the silver. The medal marks an improvement for Gulveer from the previous edition, where he won bronze in the men's 10,000m at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Manpreet Kaur's Bronze in Shot Put

Meanwhile, in the women's shot put event, Manpreet produced her best throw of 17.17 metres in her fourth attempt to secure a place on the podium. China's Song Jiayuan won the gold with 19.40m, while compatriot Zhang Linru claimed silver with 18.14m, according to ESPN.

India's Medal Tally

On Friday, India's medal tally climbed to 23 medals, comprising two gold, nine silver and 12 bronze medals. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)