'Love' Trailer: Aishwarya, Arjun's Series On Rival Dating App Founders

'Love' Trailer: A Glimpse into Modern Dating

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 25 (ANI): The trailer for Netflix's upcoming Tamil series 'Love' is set to take viewers into the world of modern dating, where two rival dating-app founders have very different ideas about what makes a relationship work. The series will premiere on October 2.

Starring Aishwarya Lekshmi and Arjun Das, 'Love' follows Tara and Matthew, two single founders who run competing dating apps. While Tara believes in compatibility, Matthew trusts chemistry when it comes to finding the right partner. Tara's dating app, FOUND, is based on compatibility, while Matthew's Find My Bae focuses on chemistry. Their professional rivalry takes a personal turn when Tara makes Matthew an offer, leading the two to take a chance on a bet neither of them expected.

Behind the Scenes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in) The series looks at love and relationships in a world where dating apps have become a part of finding connections. Along with romance, the story also touches on friendship, family, ambition and the struggle to understand oneself.

'Love' is showrun and produced by Soundarya Rajinikanth and directed by Balaji Mohan. Nirmal Williams has written the series, with Sharada Subramanian and Shweta Chakravarty as co-writers. The series is produced by May 6 Entertainment Factory.

'Love' will premiere on Netflix on October 2. (ANI)

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