Neuberger Berman Received By President Ilham Aliyev Manages $613B In Assets
Founded in 1939 and headquartered in New York, Neuberger Berman is a global investment management firm with $613 billion in assets under management. The company invests in both public and private markets through offices in 26 countries.
Walker met with President Ilham Aliyev in New York in September 2025. During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Neuberger Berman.
Cooperation between the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) and Neuberger Berman began in 2015.
SOFAZ has allocated a total of $775 million to investment vehicles managed by Neuberger Berman across private equity, private debt, secondary market investments and co-investment projects.
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