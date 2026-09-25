LEDVANCE Canada Marks 10 Years of Innovation and Growth and Looks Ahead to Its Next Chapter in the Canadian Market.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From legacy lighting leader to solutions partner, LEDVANCE is entering its next decade with a clear focus on Canadian customers, communities, and market needs

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEDVANCE Canada is marking the 10th anniversary of LEDVANCE as an independent brand by celebrating a decade of growth, customer partnerships, and continued investment in solutions designed around the real-world needs of Canadian contractors, distributors, specifiers, end users, and communities.

Built on the legacy of the SYLVANIA brand, LEDVANCE's roots trace back more than a century to the early days of electric lighting innovation. From its origins in 1901 and the formation of Hygrade Sylvania in 1931, SYLVANIA helped pioneer advancements from incandescent and fluorescent technologies to modern energy-efficient lighting systems. In Canada, that legacy continues through LEDVANCE Canada's commitment to engineering excellence, local market understanding, and long-standing relationships with the customers and partners who shape the country's lighting industry.

Since becoming an independent company in 2016, LEDVANCE has evolved from a traditional lighting manufacturer into a comprehensive solutions provider. In Canada, this evolution includes commercial and residential lighting, connected systems, outdoor and retrofit technologies, controls and drivers, and EV charging infrastructure through its PHASE EV platform, all supported by a growing focus on solutions that reflect Canadian project requirements and customer expectations.

“The answers are always on the customer side, and it's exactly the mindset we are bringing to Canada," said Eric Liu, CEO, LEDVANCE Canada. "Ten years in, LEDVANCE has earned real credibility in this market. Our job now is to build on that foundation by being the partner that Canadian distributors, contractors and specifiers can genuinely rely on for the right products, the right support, and a relationship built for the long term."

That momentum is backed by independent industry recognition. Earlier, LEDVANCE earned three distinctions in the Illuminating Engineering Society's 2025 Progress Report, one of the industry's most respected benchmarks for lighting advancement. Recognized products include the Opti-SelectTM line extension, the Tunable Warm Spectrum Series and the tapTronicTM 2-Channel Replacement Drivers.

Looking ahead, LEDVANCE Canada's next phase of growth is focused on strengthening its presence in Canada by building on Sylvania's historic legacy, deepening long-term partnerships, and delivering solutions tailored to the needs of local markets from coast to coast.

LEDVANCE Canada will continue to invest in connected lighting ecosystems, smart controls, and EV infrastructure with a focus on helping Canadian customers simplify projects, reduce operating costs, and meet evolving energy-efficiency regulations across the country.

This commitment is taking shape through a broader investment in LEDVANCE Canada's people, infrastructure, and customer support capabilities. The company has hired a Canadian-based customer service team to provide faster, more localized support and is moving to a larger warehouse to improve service levels, inventory availability, and responsiveness for customers across the country. Looking further ahead, LEDVANCE is also planning to add another warehouse in Western Canada by the end of 2026, strengthening its ability to serve regional markets more efficiently and reduce lead times for customers in the West. At the same time, the company is expanding its Canadian product management team to ensure contractors, distributors, and end users have access to products that are aligned with local requirements, market trends, and the features needed to support successful projects. Together, these investments reflect LEDVANCE's continued commitment to expanding its footprint in Canada, strengthening its partnerships, and better serving the communities where its customers live and work.

To commemorate this occasion, LEDVANCE has unveiled its anniversary campaign,“Your Vision. Our Light.” As a natural iteration of the brand's“Power Through Light” core, the campaign unites LEDVANCE's innovative spirit and more than a century of lighting expertise with a clear focus on the future and on what customers truly need. For LEDVANCE Canada, that message reinforces the company's commitment to helping Canadian customers bring their projects to life through reliable products, local support, and forward-looking lighting and energy solutions.“Your Vision. Our Light. is more than an marketing message. It is a promise to our customers that we will keep listening, keep innovating, and keep bringing the lighting expertise, local support, and forward-looking solutions they need to turn their ideas into reality,” said Eric Liu, CEO, LEDVANCE Canada.

About LEDVANCE Canada:

LEDVANCE Canada is part of LEDVANCE, one of the world's leading companies in general lighting for professional customers and end users, with subsidiaries in more than 50 countries and business activities in over 140 countries. In Canada, LEDVANCE builds on a legacy rooted in the SYLVANIA brand and delivers a broad portfolio of LED luminaires for commercial, industrial, and outdoor applications, intelligent lighting products for smart homes and smart buildings, and EV chargers. LEDVANCE Canada also offers one of the industry's most comprehensive selections of advanced LED and traditional lamps. From luminaires to smart lighting and EV charging, LEDVANCE Canada helps contractors, distributors, specifiers, and end users across the country deliver modern solutions with confidence.

Attachments



LEDVANCE Canada Marks 10 Years of Innovation and Growth and Looks Ahead to Its Next Chapter in the Canadian Market. LEDVANCE Canada Marks 10 Years of Innovation and Growth and Looks Ahead to Its Next Chapter in the Canadian Market.

CONTACT: Aneesa Ibrahim LEDVANCE LLC: Marketing Specialist (905) 973-9878... Gabriel Leon-Reyes Birchall & Associates PR: Account Manager 6473614262