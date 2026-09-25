CURE Community Alliance Announces Inaugural Comfort & CURE Winter Gala To Advance Patient Education

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURE Community Alliance, the 501(c)(3) charitable organization supporting the mission of CURE, announced its inaugural Comfort & CURE Winter Gala, taking place Friday, December 4, 2026, at the Museum of Arts and Design in New York City. One evening in New York City could help bring cancer education closer to home for patients, survivors and caregivers across rural Montana.

Proceeds from the black-tie gala will support Rural Oncology Patient Education (ROPE), an initiative developed in partnership with Cancer Support Community Montana and Central Montana Medical Center. Through ROPE, CURE Community Alliance aims to bring quality-of-life education directly to rural Montana communities, connecting patients, survivors and caregivers with healthcare professionals and subject-matter experts closer to home.

Support from Comfort & CURE will help make possible 10 in-person Educated Patient®Updates programs through ROPE, providing patient education, expert faculty participation, transportation assistance, educational materials, program operations and community engagement.

“While we are gathering in New York City for one evening, the impact of Comfort & CURE will reach far beyond that room,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., Chairman and CEO of MJH Life Sciences®.“Patient education is at the heart of what we do, and this event gives us an opportunity to bring our community together to help provide trusted cancer education and resources closer to home for patients, survivors and caregivers in rural Montana. Through ROPE, our goal is to make 10 in-person programs possible, connecting these communities with expert faculty, education and support when they need it most.”

“Cancer care is about more than what happens in an exam room,” said Carrie Gilbertson, CEO of Cancer Support Community Montana.“For many Montanans, accessing care and support can mean traveling long distances, taking time away from work and family, and navigating an already overwhelming diagnosis with fewer resources close to home. A person living hours from a major cancer center deserves the same opportunity for connection, information, emotional support and help navigating cancer as someone who lives five minutes away. This partnership is about making sure support does not have to be distant, no matter where someone lives.”

The evening will feature a gallery walk and cocktail reception, three-course dinner, a program highlighting CURE's mission and patient perspectives, and opportunities to connect with fellow supporters. Guests will also have the opportunity to explore Nike: Form Follows Motion at the Museum of Arts and Design.

For more information about the Comfort & CURE 2026 Winter Gala or partnership opportunities, please contact the CURE Community Alliance

About CURE Media Group

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. As the most widely distributed and read consumer resource for patients with cancer, survivors and their caregivers in the U.S., CURE®delivers trusted content through its industry-leading website, curetoday.com; innovative video programs; a series of educational and inspirational events; and CURE magazine, reaching more than 1 million readers. CURE Media Group is a brand of MJH Life Sciences, the largest privately held, independent, full-service health care engagement network in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About MJH Life Sciences

MJH Life Sciences is the largest privately held, independent, full-service health care engagement network in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news, education, and data-informed insights to over 7 million health care decision-makers across multiple channels. With a diverse portfolio of leading brands, events and multimedia solutions, we connect health care professionals with the latest advancements and expert perspectives. Committed to driving meaningful change in health care, we strive to make an impact through innovation and excellence.

Media Contact:

Helen Varvatsoulis

MJH Life Sciences

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