Pharming Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance And Priority Review Of Snda For Lower Doses Of Joenja® To Treat Children With APDS



If approved, J oenja would be available to eligible patients aged 4 years and older with APDS who weigh 13 kg or more

Decision follows recent approval of Joenja for children aged 4 to 11 years with APDS weighing at least 27 kg PDUFA target action date of January 30, 2027



Leiden, the Netherlands, September 25, 2026: Pharming (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR), a global biotechnology company focused on rare immune and genetic diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) seeking approval for lower doses of Joenja® (leniolisib), an oral, selective phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta (PI3Kδ) inhibitor, for children aged 4 years and older who weigh between 13 kg and 27 kg with activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome (APDS), a rare primary immunodeficiency. The application has been granted Priority Review and assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of January 30, 2027.

The sNDA is supported by positive data from an open-label, multinational, single-arm Phase III study in children aged 4 to 11 years, which showed improvements over 12 weeks in two clinically relevant hallmarks of the condition, reduced lymphadenopathy and increased naive B cells, together indicating correction of the underlying immune defect. The submission also includes additional scientific and clinical pharmacology assessments supporting the proposed dosing in lower-weight pediatric patients.

The FDA grants Priority Review to applications for medicines that, if approved, would offer significant improvements in effectiveness or safety of the treatment, prevention, or diagnosis of serious conditions.1

“Today's acceptance and Priority Review of our sNDA marks yet another important step in our efforts to expand access to Joenja for younger children living with APDS. Following the recent approval of Joenja for children aged 4 to 11 years weighing at least 27 kg, this review brings us closer to the possibility of reaching smaller children who currently are ineligible for treatment with Joenja,” said Anurag Relan, Chief Medical Officer of Pharming.“We look forward to working with the FDA and making Joenja available to eligible pediatric patients as efficiently as possible.”

The FDA approved Joenja for adults and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older with APDS in March 2023 and expanded the approval in September 2026 to include children aged 4 to 11 years weighing at least 27 kg.

About Activated Phosphoinositide 3-Kinase δ Syndrome (APDS)

APDS is a rare primary immunodeficiency that was first characterized in 2013. APDS is caused by variants in either one of two identified genes known as PIK3CD or PIK3R1, which are vital to the development and function of immune cells in the body. Variants of these genes lead to hyperactivity of the PI3Kδ (phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta) pathway, which causes immune cells to fail to mature and function properly, leading to immunodeficiency and dysregulation.2,3,4 APDS is characterized by a variety of symptoms, including severe, recurrent sinopulmonary infections, lymphoproliferation, autoimmunity, and enteropathy.5,6 Because these symptoms can be associated with a variety of conditions, including other primary immunodeficiencies, it has been reported that people with APDS are frequently misdiagnosed and suffer a median 7-year diagnostic delay.7 As APDS is a progressive disease, this delay may lead to an accumulation of damage over time, including permanent lung damage and lymphoma.5-8 A definitive diagnosis can be made through genetic testing. APDS affects approximately 1 to 2 people per million worldwide.9

About Joenja

Joenja (leniolisib) is an oral small molecule phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta (PI3Kẟ) inhibitor approved as the first and only targeted treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta (PI3Kδ) syndrome (APDS) in adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Israel, the EU, Canada, and South Korea; in children 4 to 11 years of age who weigh at least 27 kg in the U.S., and for patients 4 years of age and older in Japan.

Leniolisib inhibits the production of phosphatidylinositol-3-4-5-trisphosphate, which serves as an important cellular messenger and regulates a multitude of cell functions such as proliferation, differentiation, cytokine production, cell survival, angiogenesis, and metabolism. Results from a randomized, placebo-controlled Phase III clinical trial demonstrated statistically significant improvement in the coprimary endpoints, reflecting a favorable impact on the immune dysregulation and deficiency seen in these patients, and open label extension data has supported the safety and tolerability of long-term leniolisib administration.10,11

Leniolisib is currently under regulatory review for the treatment of APDS in several other countries. Leniolisib is also being evaluated in two Phase II clinical trials in primary immunodeficiencies (PIDs) with immune dysregulation. The safety and efficacy of leniolisib has not been established for PIDs with immune dysregulation beyond APDS.

About Pharming

Pharming Group N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative medicines for people living with rare immune and genetic diseases.

We combine specialized scientific, medical, regulatory and commercial expertise to advance a focused portfolio of approved medicines and development programs that address significant unmet medical needs. Guided by insights from patients and the wider rare disease community, we are dedicated to delivering innovative therapies for some of the most challenging rare diseases.

For more information, visit and find us on LinkedIn.



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References

FDA. Priority Review. Available at: Accessed September 2026.Lucas CL, et al. Nat Immunol. 2014;15(1):88-97.Elkaim E, et al. J Allergy Clin Immunol. 2016;138(1):210-218.Nunes-Santos C, Uzel G, Rosenzweig SD. J Allergy Clin Immunol. 2019;143(5):1676-1687.Coulter TI, et al. J Allergy Clin Immunol. 2017;139(2):597-606.Maccari ME, et al. Front Immunol. 2018;9:543.Jamee M, et al. Clin Rev Allergy Immunol. 2020 Dec;59(3):323-333.Condliffe AM, Chandra A. Front Immunol. 2018;9:338.Vanselow S, et al. Frontiers in Immunology. 2023;14:1208567.Rao VK, et al Blood. 2023 Mar 2;141(9):971-983.Rao VK, et al. J Allergy Clin Immunol 2024;153:265-74.

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Attachment

Pharming announces FDA acceptance and Priority Review of sNDA for lower doses Joenja_EN_25SEP2026