Routes For Sale In Florida: Tower Beverage USA Offers 30-Account Beverage Routes In Florida For $25,000

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Routes for Sale in Florida! Tower Beverage USA offers 30-Account beverage routes for $25,000 with training, field support and protected markets.

- Frank Siller - Chairman & CEO Tunnel to Towers FoundationORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tower Beverage USA, LLC announced the availability of routes for sale in Florida as the company expands distribution of its Sweet Seltzer beverage line. Qualified entrepreneurs and independent distributors can secure a 30-account beverage route for $25,000 in select available Florida markets. The program is designed for individuals looking for routes for sale who want an opportunity to establish and grow their own independent direct-store-delivery beverage business.Each Tower Beverage 30-account route is structured to provide the distributor with an initial retail account base along with hands-on training, field support and market-development assistance. Tower Beverage works with its distributors to help establish their first 30 retail accounts, giving new distributors a foundation from which they can continue adding customers and expanding their local distribution business.For entrepreneurs researching Routes for Sale in Florida, beverage routes for sale, DSD routes for sale or distribution routes for sale, the Tower Beverage Program offers an alternative to purchasing a traditional established route. Instead of simply taking over someone else's existing route, distributors have the opportunity to develop their own business and expand their account base as their market grows.“We don't want our distributors simply buying a job. We want to help them build a business,” said Bill Richards, Founder and Owner of Tower Beverage USA.“Our team provides hands-on training, field support and market-development assistance. We put boots on the ground in our distributors' markets to help them establish a strong foundation for future growth.”Tower Beverage Sweet Seltzers are packaged in 12-ounce slim cans and are available in four flavors: Lemon Ginger, Coconut, Raspberry Lime and Tangerine. The beverage line is positioned for distribution through independent retailers and other qualifying retail accounts using the direct-store-delivery model.The company's Florida expansion is intended to create additional opportunities for independent route operators, entrepreneurs and distributors seeking beverage distribution opportunities. Tower Beverage's 30-account routes for sale are priced at $25,000 and include Protected Market Rights in writing, subject to market availability and the terms of the distributor agreement.Tower Beverage believes local independent distributors can play an important role in building beverage brands at the store level. Direct relationships with retailers can give route operators the opportunity to provide regular service, develop stronger customer relationships, introduce new products and pursue additional accounts within their markets.Individuals searching for Florida routes for sale may contact Tower Beverage USA directly to discuss available markets, the 30-account route program and Sweet Seltzer distribution opportunities. Market availability varies, and prospective distributors are encouraged to speak directly with Tower Beverage before making any purchasing decision.Tower Beverage USA, LLC is a beverage company focused on developing independent distribution opportunities for its Sweet Seltzer product line. The company works with independent distributors and retailers while providing hands-on training, field support and market-development assistance.

Bill Richards

Tower Beverage USA

+1 212-220-6674

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Routes for Sale in Florida: Tower Beverage USA Offers 30-Account Beverage Routes in Florida for $25,000 News Provided By Tower Beverage USA September 25, 2026, 14:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Emergency Services, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail



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