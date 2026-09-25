Kannur: Couple On Bike Targets Elderly Woman In Gold Chain Snatching!

Kannur: Pariyaram police arrested a couple for snatching an elderly woman's gold chain. The arrested individuals are Tharammal Arjun, a resident of Thayaneri in Payyanur, and his wife Heloise. The police identified the accused after checking the local CCTV footage.

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The victim, Sarojini, was walking back home from the hospital. A man and a woman on a bike suddenly stopped near her. They pretended to ask for directions. The woman sitting on the back seat quickly snatched the one and a half pavan gold chain from Sarojini's neck. The bikers sped away from the spot in seconds.

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Pariyaram police started the investigation right after receiving the complaint. The cops checked the CCTV visuals and confirmed that the culprits were Arjun and his wife Heloise. The police team caught Arjun from Payyanur and arrested Heloise from her house in Trikaripur. The officials also seized the bike used for the crime. The couple told the police that they committed the robbery to clear their financial debts.