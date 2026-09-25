Old National Bancorp Announces Schedule For Third-Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EVANSVILLE, Ind., Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: ONB) – Old National Bancorp (“Old National”), the holding company of Old National Bank, today announced the following schedule for its third-quarter earnings release and conference call:

Earnings Release: Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at approximately 7:00 A.M. ET Conference Call: Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at 10:00 A.M. ET Dial-in Numbers: U.S. (833) 461-5787; International: (585) 542-9983; Meeting ID 244 307 806 Webcast: Via Old National's Investor Relations website at oldnational.com Webcast Replay: Available approximately two hours after completion of the call, until midnight ET on October 21, 2027, via Old National's Investor Relations website at oldnational.com



ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $74 billion of assets and $41 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 25 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com. In 2026, Points of Light named Old National to“The Civic 50” for the third consecutive year – an honor recognizing the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States – and also named Old National the Financials Sector Leader among nominated banks and financial services organizations.

Investor Relations:

Lynell Durchholz

(812) 464-1366

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Media Relations:

Scott Reinhard

(612) 716-0304

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