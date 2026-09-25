NCLA's Tenth Anniversary Gala Celebrates Victories Over The Administrative State

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, DC, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In less than a decade, the New Civil Liberties Alliance has successfully defended and advanced Americans' civil liberties against many attacks by the Administrative State. As it enters its tenth year of legal battles, NCLA celebrated all this success last night at a gala with supporters, clients and legal luminaries who made it happen. The event overlooking our nation's capital featured keynote remarks by Mollie Hemingway, Editor-in-Chief of NCLA's former client twice over, The Federalist.

As part of its incredible track record, NCLA has achieved impactful victories at the Supreme Court, most notably overturning Chevron judicial deference to government agencies' interpretations of allegedly ambiguous or silent statutes in Relentless Inc., et al. v. Department of Commerce. Representing The Federalist, NCLA reached a historic settlement this year in The Daily Wire, The Federalist, Texas v. State Department that bars the State Department from suppressing the constitutionally protected speech of Americans and domestic media outlets. By petitioning the Supreme Court to hear Powell, et al. v. Securities and Exchange Commission, NCLA also effectively forced SEC to withdraw its unconstitutional Gag Rule silencing Americans who settled enforcement cases with the agency.

With the next Supreme Court term about to begin, NCLA has asked the Justices to hear Spartan Securities, et al. v. SEC and clarify that SEC cannot take legal action against Americans for nonpublic statements made to private self-regulatory organizations when no investor heard them. In this case and countless others, NCLA is ready to tirelessly fight Administrative State violations of civil liberties for decades to come.

NCLA released the following statements:

“What NCLA's amazing lawyers have done in the past decade is simply astonishing. Ten years ago, the Administrative State seemed indestructible. It was considered simply a fact of life, and anyone who questioned it was considered Quixotic. No longer. Our lawyers have proved again that the Administrative State is constitutionally vulnerable. And the next decade will be even better.”

- Philip Hamburger, Founder and CEO, NCLA

“Had you told me 10 years ago that NCLA would be fighting a nationwide eviction moratorium, lockdowns, vaccine mandates, unlawful student loan forgiveness, censorship from the White House, and other such government violations of civil liberties, I would have found that hard to believe. Had you told me that NCLA would succeed in pushing back against those things, and (oh, by the way) overturn Chevron deference, restore jury rights, and make other major strides toward taming the Administrative State, I would have thought that incredible. But NCLA has accomplished all that and more. It has been a remarkable first decade.”

- Mark Chenoweth, President, NCLA

For more information, visit NCLA's website here .

ABOUT NCLA

NCLA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights group founded by prominent legal scholar Philip Hamburger to protect constitutional freedoms from violations by the Administrative State. NCLA's public-interest litigation and other pro bono advocacy strive to tame the unlawful power of state and federal agencies and to foster a new civil liberties movement that will help restore Americans' fundamental rights.

CONTACT: Joe Martyak New Civil Liberties Alliance 703-403-1111...l