LEDVANCE Marks 10 Years of Innovation and Growth Across the North American Lighting Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From legacy manufacturer to full solutions provider, LEDVANCE enters its next decade with momentum

WILMINGTON, Mass., Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEDVANCE is marking its 10th anniversary as an independent brand with a decade of sustained growth, expanded partnerships, and a product portfolio built around the real-world needs of contractors, distributors, specifiers and consumers across North America.

Built on the legacy of the SYLVANIA brand, LEDVANCE's roots trace back more than a century to the early days of electric lighting innovation. From its origins in 1901 and the formation of Hygrade Sylvania in 1931, SYLVANIA helped pioneer advancements from incandescent and fluorescent technologies to modern energy-efficient lighting systems, establishing a foundation of engineering excellence and market leadership that continues to shape LEDVANCE's direction today.

Since its formation as a carve-out from OSRAM in 2016, LEDVANCE has evolved from a traditional lighting manufacturer into a comprehensive solutions provider, spanning commercial and residential lighting, connected systems, outdoor and retrofit technologies, controls and drivers, and EV charging infrastructure through its PHASE EV platform.

"Ten years ago, we set out to build something unique. A brand that moves at the speed of the market and is backed by a dedicated team of lighting professionals delivering best-in-class service and innovative, reliable lighting solutions” said Jonathan Lubeck, CEO, LEDVANCE US. "The U.S market remains a priority growth market for us, and this milestone reflects the trust our partners have placed in LEDVANCE over the past decade."

That momentum is backed by independent industry recognition. This past August, LEDVANCE earned recognitions for the third consecutive year in the Illuminating Engineering Society's 2026 Progress Report, one of the industry's most respected benchmarks for lighting advancement. Seven products earned recognitions this year, including a new innovative line of Hazardous Location luminaires, Gas Canopy luminaire, and UFO High Bay High Temp luminaire.

Looking ahead, for LEDVANCE, the next phase of growth is about building on the SYLVANIA brands historic legacy while continuing to evolve and lead in an industry in transition. LEDVANCE will continue investing in connected lighting ecosystems, smart controls, and EV infrastructure, with a focus on helping customers simplify projects, lower operating costs, and meet evolving energy-efficiency regulations.

To commemorate this occasion, LEDVANCE has unveiled its anniversary campaign,“Your Vision. Our Light.” As a natural iteration of the brand's“Power Through Light” core, the campaign unites LEDVANCE's innovative spirit and more than a century of lighting expertise, with a clear focus on the future and on what customers truly need.“Every incredible project starts with a vision, and LEDVANCE is the partner that brings these visions to life through illumination and innovation,” says Scott Buckley, Head of Marketing, LEDVANCE US.

About LEDVANCE:

With subsidiaries in more than 50 countries and business activities in over 140 countries, LEDVANCE is one of the world's leading companies in general lighting for professional customers and end users. In North America, LEDVANCE builds on a legacy rooted in the SYLVANIA brand and delivers a broad portfolio of LED luminaires for commercial, industrial, and outdoor applications, intelligent lighting products for smart homes and smart buildings, and EV chargers. LEDVANCE also offers one of the industry's most comprehensive selections of advanced LED and traditional lamps. From luminaires to smart lighting and EV charging, LEDVANCE helps customers deliver modern solutions with confidence.

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LEDVANCE Marks 10 Years of Innovation and Growth Across the North American Lighting Market LEDVANCE Marks 10 Years of Innovation and Growth Across the North American Lighting Market

CONTACT: Robert Petrosillo Ledvance LLC: Retail Marketing & Communications Manager 978-289-8514... Gabriel Leon-Reyes Birchall & Associates PR: Account Manager 6473614262