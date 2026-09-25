Freshbooks Empowers Solopreneurs And Small Businesses With AI Optionality, Connecting With Anthropic's MCP

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) "Your Books, Your Call": Small business management software leader empowers solopreneurs the choice to bring AI into their financial workflows on their own terms.

Toronto, Canada, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI has impacted solopreneurs and small businesses, whether businesses were ready for it or not. According to a recent FreshBooks survey of over 600 customers, 60% of small business owners are using AI to run their business. However, marketing, design, and customer service are currently the most common areas where they put AI to work, ahead of administrative functions like financial management.

Today, FreshBooks announced it is integrating Anthropic's MCP Connector, giving small business owners a new way to bring AI into complex, time-consuming administrative work without giving up the ability to choose how their data is used or outsourcing their financial decision-making. The connection starts in Claude, where solopreneurs and small business owners can find FreshBooks in Claude's connector store and link their account in about 30 seconds, no setup required in FreshBooks.

"As a fractional COO, my whole job is finding the operational leaks that quietly drain a business, and I hold my own business to the same standard," says Kaitlyn Spinney, Founder of Dynamically Done. "I've used FreshBooks since 2014, so I was so excited to get early access to the MCP Connector. I wanted to know if it could keep up with how I run Dynamically Done. It has! Now I can ask plain questions about my own numbers, and I have a beautiful real-time dashboard showing me cash flow and open invoices at a glance. What used to take an hour or two in spreadsheets now takes one prompt. And I still decide what it has access to and what it doesn't."

This integration is about FreshBooks provide owners the choice in how they want to run their business. Many service business owners don't have a financial background or work with outside bookkeepers and accountants. With FreshBooks' new MCP Connector, business owners can immediately get answers to financial questions or add new administrative capabilities to their business without hiring for support or outside expertise.

"Many small business owners are already using AI for financial management, but in make-shift ways. They're downloading reports and pasting them into AI chatbots with no permissions, scoping, or audit trail. Of our customers who use AI, 72% are already using Claude, showing a need for integrations with tools that our customers are already using," says Shaheen Javadizadeh, Chief Executive Officer at FreshBooks. "Adding Anthropic's MCP Connector to FreshBooks isn't about pushing owners toward AI. It's about making sure that when they choose to use it, they're the ones deciding what it can see and do. We're empowering solopreneurs and business owners to improve their workflows based on what's best for their business."



About FreshBooks

FreshBooks is a leader in small business management software, purpose-built to help small business owners simplify the financial complexity of running their business-from invoicing to cash flow-by bringing together the tools they need to manage finances, save time, and stay organized. FreshBooks supports small business owners around the world as a partner at every stage of growth. Follow FreshBooks on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X.







CONTACT: Sajni Lightfoot FreshBooks... Kristina LeBlanc Notably PR...