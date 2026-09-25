Core Brokers Adds Ashley Moore, Expanding Its Employee Benefits Practice

Ashley Moore- Benefits Advisor

Core Brokers adds Ashley Moore as Employee Benefits Advisor, bringing nearly a decade of benefits experience to Orange County employers.

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Core Brokers Insurance & Risk Management (CBIS Holdings LLC) today announced the addition of Ashley Moore as Employee Benefits Advisor. Moore brings nearly a decade of employee benefits experience to the firm, with a focus on medical, dental, vision, life, and disability programs for small group, large group, level-funded, captive, and self-funded employers across Orange County and the broader Southern California market.Moore joins Core Brokers from Intrepid Benefits Agency, where she spent three years as a Benefits Consultant. She began her career in employee benefits in 2017 and worked her way from the service side into an advisory role. Her practice centers on building benefits programs that help employers attract and keep good people without losing control of cost."Benefits is where most business owners feel the squeeze first, and it's where a good advisor earns their keep every single year," said Bijan Noori, Partner and leader of the Employee Benefits division at Core Brokers. "Ashley learned this business from the service desk up. She knows what a renewal looks like from the inside, she knows how to build a plan that fits a real workforce, and she doesn't oversell. That's the standard we hold ourselves to here."Moore commented on her decision to join the firm: "I joined Core Brokers because I really connected with the independent, family-focused feel of the company. Core was built for business owners who want that personal touch and a team that genuinely cares about them and their business. I love that it's all about building real relationships, keeping things personal, and doing what's best for each client.”Core Brokers specializes in commercial insurance and employee benefits for sub-middle-market businesses in real estate, manufacturing, construction, nonprofit, and general business, delivering creative risk transfer, experience mod management, safety culture transformation, and concierge-level risk advisory services.For more information, visit corebrokers or contact Ashley Moore directly at....

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Core Brokers Adds Ashley Moore, Expanding Its Employee Benefits Practice News Provided By Core Brokers Insurance & Risk Managment September 25, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Insurance Industry



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