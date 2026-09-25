Chicago Personal Injury Lawyer David Kadzai Named 2027 Best Lawyer

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kadzai Law Group, LLC is proud to announce that founder David A. Kadzai has been recognized in the 2027 edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America for his work in personal injury litigation on behalf of plaintiffs. This marks his third consecutive year of recognition from Best Lawyers, as the firm has become well known throughout Chicago for excellent service.

Attorney Kadzai brings over 15 years of legal experience to his representation of injured clients. He has secured case results totaling in the millions for individuals and families, including claims involving wrongful death, medical malpractice, premises liability, nursing home neglect and abuse, and other serious injury claims. In addition to his personal injury practice, Attorney Kadzai serves as an Election Judge with the Chicago Board of Elections and the Cook County Elections Board.

Attorney Kadzai centers his practice on delivering results for the people he represents. He fights hard to exceed client expectations no matter the size or difficulty of the case. Past clients have praised his passion for representing injury victims, along with the knowledgeable counsel he provides at each stage of a case.

About Kadzai Law Group, LLC

At Kadzai Law Group, LLC, we represent clients in Chicago and the surrounding area, including Hyde Park, Oak Lawn, Blue Island, Chicago Heights, and other cities. Our firm handles personal injury claims for people who have been harmed by the negligence of others, and we help each client understand the legal options available to them.

To learn more about the services we offer, visit . You can also schedule a free consultation by calling 312-229-0050.



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Chicago, IL Personal Injury Firm Receives Best Lawyer and Best Law Firm Award for 2027 News Provided By OVC INC September 25, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law, Media, Advertising & PR



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