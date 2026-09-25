CORE PRO2 Named Official Pickleball Of Pickle Money Ball Tournament Series

Core PRO2 Official Pickleball of Pickle Moneyball Tournament

Extensively tested for performance, the CORE PRO2 brings tournament-level quality control and competitive-player development to the Pickle Money Ball court

- Clay Deen, founder and COO Pickle Money Ball

LEAWOOD, KS, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CORE Athletics today announced that the CORE PRO2 has been named the Official Pickleball of the Pickle Money Ball Tournament Series, bringing a ball engineered and extensively tested for consistency, durability and high-level play to competitors across the nationwide tournament series.

CORE will debut its Pickle Money Ball activation at the Fort Lauderdale Regional Championship, October 22–25 at The Fort Pickleball Facility, and continue supporting events throughout the series.

Players can purchase CORE PRO2 pickleballs now at COREAthletics, giving competitors the opportunity to practice with the same ball they will experience in tournament play.

Tested. Measured. Played. Then Tested Again.

For CORE, developing the PRO2 wasn't simply about creating another tournament pickleball. It was about creating a ball players can trust point after point, game after game.

The PRO2 is subjected to an extensive testing and quality-control program designed around two characteristics that become increasingly important at higher levels of competition: consistent performance and exceptional durability.

CORE evaluates PRO2 production using a combination of objective laboratory testing, production quality controls and real-world player evaluation, including:

.Durability testing designed to replicate the repeated impacts experienced during aggressive play

.Bounce and elasticity testing to evaluate consistent response and performance over time

.Weight and dimensional testing for production consistency

.Hardness and compression testing to monitor feel and response

.Flight and playability evaluation to assess how the ball performs in actual competitive conditions

.Batch-to-batch consistency testing to identify production variation before it reaches players

.Competitive player testing and feedback to validate laboratory findings on the court

.Individual production control codes inside the ball, allowing CORE to trace balls back to their production batch if a performance issue is identified

Testing doesn't stop when a formulation is approved. CORE continues to evaluate production batches to identify trends, maintain performance standards and continually improve the product.

The result is a pickleball engineered to deliver the predictable bounce, flight, feel and durability competitive players expect when every rally matters.

Developed With a Competitive Player's Perspective

That testing philosophy is also influenced by someone who knows what tournament-level performance actually feels like. CORE Chief Development Officer Angel Morales is a professional-level competitive pickleball player and two-time World Cup Pickleball medal winner. His experience competing at an elite level brings a player's perspective directly into CORE's product development and testing process.

Morales and CORE's development team combine objective performance data with extensive on-court evaluation-because numbers can identify consistency, but ultimately a tournament ball also has to perform consistently in the hands of competitive players. That combination of engineering, testing and high-level player validation is central to the development of the PRO2.

Why Consistency Matters at Pickle Money Ball

A tournament pickleball affects virtually every rally-from the height and predictability of the bounce to pace off the paddle, resets at the kitchen, spin response and durability during extended play.“At PickleMoneyBall, we're building something bigger than another tournament. We're creating opportunities for pickleball players across the country at a level this sport hasn't seen before. If we're going to raise the standard, every detail has to rise with it. That includes the ball. This partnership ensures our players are competing with a product that matches the level of excellence we expect from everything we do.”- says Clay Deen, founder and COO at Pickle Money Ball.

Practice With the Official Ball Before You Compete

With PRO2 balls available now at COREAthletics, Pickle Money Ball competitors can train with the official tournament ball before arriving at an event.

Players can become familiar with its bounce, pace, flight, feel and response during practice-so when tournament day arrives, their attention can remain where it belongs: on their game.

About Pickle Money Ball

Pickle Money Ball is a performance-based pickleball competition platform giving players of all skill levels a pathway from local play to larger tournament stages with significant prize pools. Learn more at picklemoneyball.

About CORE Athletics

CORE Athletics develops performance-driven pickleball equipment with an emphasis on testing, durability, consistency and player-informed innovation. Its product development process combines objective performance measurement, production quality control and extensive on-court evaluation by recreational and high-level competitive players. Learn more at COREAthletics.

Marisa Lytle

Core Athletics

+1 405-226-3994

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CORE PRO2 Named Official Pickleball of Pickle Money Ball Tournament Series News Provided By Core Athletics September 25, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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