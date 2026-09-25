Organic Meat Market Size To Hit $34.43 Bn By 2031 As Certification And Traceability Tighten - Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Organic meat market to grow at a 7.86% CAGR through 2031, with Asia-Pacific growing at a robust 9.87% CAGR.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global organic meat market size is estimated to grow from USD 23.59 billion in 2026 to USD 34.43 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.86% during the forecast period (2026-2031). Growth is being driven by rising health awareness and high-income urban demand for premium, cleaner-ingredient protein, alongside stricter organic certification enforcement that is pushing processors toward verifiable traceability and animal-welfare standards. Investors are backing capacity expansion in North America and Asia-Pacific to close a persistent supply-demand gap, while EU policy continues to incentivize the conversion of agricultural land to organic farming.Organic Meat Market Key Growth FactorsBlockchain-Enabled Traceability Sustains Price PremiumsStricter enforcement of organic certification standards is pushing consumers toward premium protein with verifiable animal-welfare practices and clean ingredient profiles. Still, it is also raising the compliance and verification burden on processors in a fragmented, certification-dependent market.Leading processors, including Tyson Foods and JBS, have scaled blockchain-based platforms that verify organic origin and welfare claims end to end, giving brands a defensible basis for the price premiums that certified organic protein commands over conventional meat.Investor-Funded Capacity Expansion Targets a Persistent Supply GapDemand for certified organic meat continues to outpace domestic supply in several major markets, prompting investors to actively fund capacity expansion projects in North America and Asia-Pacific rather than wait for organic conversion to catch up organically.This investment is concentrated in processing and certified-supply infrastructure, reflecting confidence that premium pricing and structural demand growth will support returns even as the underlying commodity market for meat remains far larger and more price-competitive.EU Policy Support Widens the Organic Land BaseIn the European Union, policy measures continue to incentivize producers to convert more agricultural land to organic farming, reinforcing supply discipline and consumer trust in the region's organic meat supply chain.In December 2025, the European Commission proposed targeted amendments to the EU's organic production regulation to cut compliance costs and clarify import rules, with an updated EU Organic Action Plan expected in 2026 to further support the sector's growth trajectory."With the global organic meat market set to surpass $34 billion by 2031, tightening certification mandates and blockchain-backed traceability are redefining how premium protein is priced and authenticated. Built on empirical volume tracking and direct supply-chain auditing, our analysis delivers commercial leaders defensible, audit-grade intelligence to navigate regulatory shifts and secure long-term procurement margins," says Bhavesh-Narasinha Varute, Senior Research Manager at Mordor IntelligenceOrganic Meat Market Recent Industry Developments.2025 – The European Commission proposed targeted amendments to the EU organic production regulation, cutting estimated compliance costs by €47.8 million annually for farmers and processors and extending recognition of equivalent third-country organic standards through 2026, with an updated EU Organic Action Plan expected in 2026..2026 – Tyson Foods and JBS have continued scaling blockchain-based traceability platforms for organic chicken and other organic lines, giving processors verifiable origin data that supports premium pricing and consumer trust in a fragmented certified-meat market.Organic Meat Market Segment InsightsBy Type.Poultry.Beef.Pork.OthersBy Product Form.Fresh/Chilled.FrozenBy Packaging Type.Vacuum-Pack.Trays.Cartons.OthersBy Distribution Channel.Off-Trade.On-TradeOrganic Meat Market Regional InsightsNorth America and Asia-Pacific are attracting the bulk of new investment as demand for certified organic meat continues to outpace domestic supply, prompting processors and investors to fund new capacity in both regions.Europe remains a policy-anchored market, with EU incentives to convert agricultural land to organic farming and a tightening certification framework reinforcing supply discipline and consumer trust across the region's organic meat supply chain.Middle East and Africa and South America represent smaller but growing markets, where expanding high-income urban populations are creating early-stage demand for premium, verifiably sourced organic protein.The organic meat market report is also available in the following languages:Japanese:French:German:Spanish:Portuguese:Competitive LandscapeThe global organic meat market remains fragmented, with large, diversified meat processors competing alongside specialized organic producers on certification credibility, traceability technology, and animal-welfare verification.Blockchain-based traceability is emerging as a key competitive differentiator: processors including Tyson Foods and JBS have deployed blockchain platforms to verify organic origin and welfare claims, helping justify premium pricing in a market where certification fraud remains a persistent risk.Capacity investment is also reshaping competitive positioning, as processors and investors channel capital into North America and Asia-Pacific to close local supply gaps, while stricter certification enforcement gradually raises the barrier to entry for smaller, less compliant producers.Key Companies in the Organic Meat Market.Tyson Foods, Inc..Perdue Farms, Inc..JBS S.A..Woolworths Group Limited.Hormel Foods CorporationDiscover the latest trends, growth opportunities, and competitive developments in the Organic Meat Market:Explore More Industry Trending Research by Mordor IntelligenceRed Meat Market: The global red meat market is estimated to expand from USD 0.90 trillion in 2026 to USD 1.01 trillion by 2031, growing at a 2.62% CAGR from its 2025 valuation of USD 0.86 trillion. Moderate expansion is driven by shifting protein intake across emerging economies and continuous investments in automated processing and cold-chain infrastructure. While pork retains volume leadership and halal-certified mutton gains traction across the Middle East and North Africa, producers in North America and Europe are capturing substantial price premiums through pasture-raised, antibiotic-free, and organic certifications to navigate tightening greenhouse gas and environmental mandates.Pork Meat Market Size: The global pork meat market was valued at USD 406.76 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 416.12 billion in 2026 to USD 466.13 billion by 2031, registering a 2.30% CAGR. Demand is supported by high-protein positioning among fitness-focused demographics, global tourism recovery, and rising on-trade foodservice consumption. While Asia-Pacific remains the core volume and production hub, South America is tracking the fastest regional expansion, with processors scaling value-added chilled cuts, specialized ribs, and certified organic lines to balance religious dietary constraints and competition from alternative proteins.Read more:Vegan Meat Market Share: The global vegan meat market is projected to reach USD 24.56 billion by 2031, surging at a 14.55% CAGR from USD 12.45 billion in 2026 and USD 10.87 billion in 2025. Market momentum is anchored by flexitarian dietary adoption, environmental sustainability concerns, and accelerating consumer demand for minimally processed, clean-label plant proteins. Formulators are deploying advanced texturization and natural flavor-masking technologies to match conventional meat in sensory texture, sear, and micronutrient profiles, expanding penetration in retail and quick-service restaurants.About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-the-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.For media inquiries or further information, please contact:...Mordor Intelligence Private Limited

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Organic Meat Market Size to Hit $34.43 Bn by 2031 as Certification and Traceability Tighten - Mordor Intelligence News Provided By MI Intelligence INC September 25, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional



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