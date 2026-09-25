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Business Continuity Planning Software Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Global Business Continuity Planning Software Market Size, Share, Trends and Growth Forecast to 2030

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The business continuity planning software market is gaining significant traction as organizations increasingly recognize the importance of managing operational disruptions effectively. With evolving challenges such as cybersecurity threats and regulatory demands, businesses are turning to advanced software solutions to ensure resilience and continuity. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional trends, and the factors shaping the future of this important industry.

Current Market Size and Growth Outlook for Business Continuity Planning Software

The market for business continuity planning software has experienced rapid expansion recently. It is projected to grow from $1.35 billion in 2025 to $1.52 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. This historical growth has been driven by factors such as the rise in business disruptions, stricter regulatory compliance requirements, an increase in cybersecurity threats, broader adoption of enterprise risk management, and growing implementation of digital business operations. Looking ahead, the market is set to accelerate further, reaching $2.45 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.7%. This forecasted growth is supported by the increasing focus on operational resilience, wider use of predictive continuity planning, heightened investments in automation for continuity processes, the expansion of hybrid work models, and a stronger emphasis on organizational resilience strategies. Key trends expected to influence the market include automated business continuity testing, real-time risk monitoring, integration of automated business impact analyses, enhanced cross-functional crisis collaboration platforms, and greater attention to compliance management.

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What Business Continuity Planning Software Is and Its Role in Organizations

Business continuity planning software serves as a critical digital tool designed to help organizations prepare for, respond to, and recover from various operational disruptions and emergencies. The software supports the development, documentation, maintenance, and testing of business continuity plans, while also aiding in risk assessment, impact analysis, and recovery strategy formulation. By centralizing continuity-related information and automating key planning tasks, these solutions improve an organization's resilience. They facilitate coordinated response efforts and accelerate recovery processes, ensuring that essential business functions can continue or quickly resume after unexpected events.

Rising Cybersecurity Threats as a Major Catalyst for Market Expansion

One of the most significant factors propelling the business continuity planning software market is the growing frequency of cyberattacks and ransomware incidents. These malicious activities target critical systems, disrupt operations, and often involve data encryption with demands for ransom payments. As digital technologies evolve rapidly, they create new vulnerabilities that cybercriminals exploit. Business continuity planning software plays a vital role in enhancing cyber resilience by helping organizations anticipate operational disruptions, maintain core business functions, coordinate responses, and speed up recovery after cybersecurity breaches. For example, in April 2025, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reported that cybercrime complaints in the US surged to 859,532 cases in 2024, with financial losses surpassing $16.6 billion-a 33% increase from the previous year. This surge highlights why the escalating threat landscape is a key driver of market growth.

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Regional Distribution and Growth Potential in the Business Continuity Planning Software Market

North America held the largest share of the business continuity planning software market in 2025, reflecting its advanced technological infrastructure and high demand for resilience solutions. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to be the fastest-growing market during the coming years. This region's rapid digital transformation, increasing regulatory focus, and expanding enterprise base are contributing to accelerated adoption of business continuity planning software. Other important regions covered in the market analysis include South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Global Business Continuity Planning Software Market Size, Share, Trends and Growth Forecast to 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 25, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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