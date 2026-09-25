Beluuga AI Launches AI-Powered Investment Banking Platform For Japan M&A

beluuga

Built by a former investment banker, beluuga automates investment banking workflows across approximately 4,000 listed Japanese companies.

TOKYO, JAPAN, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TOKYO, Japan - September 2026 - Beluuga AI, Inc. today announced the launch of beluuga, an AI-powered financial analysis platform built specifically for investment banking and M&A workflows in Japan.

The platform automates much of the analytical work traditionally performed by junior investment banking teams, turning Japanese regulatory filings and corporate disclosures into company profiles, comparable company analysis, annotated stock charts, WACC calculations, preliminary LBO analysis and AI-generated investment banking insights.

beluuga currently covers approximately 4,000 listed Japanese companies and supports both English and Japanese.

“AI can generate text very well. Investment banking has a different problem: the underlying numbers have to be right,” said Shinji Takeuchi, Founder and CEO of Beluuga AI.“Japanese corporate filings contain an enormous amount of valuable information, but turning that information into something usable for an actual transaction still requires a surprising amount of manual work. We built Beluuga to automate that work.”



From Public Data to Usable Financial Analysis

Japanese regulatory filings are publicly available, but extracting analysis-ready financial data from them remains difficult.

XBRL tags vary between issuers, accounting definitions change across fiscal years, and companies report under J-GAAP, IFRS and U.S. GAAP. Consolidated and parent-only figures, segment changes and non-recurring items create additional complications.

Beluuga combines automated processing of primary regulatory sources with financial-analysis logic developed from more than two decades of investment banking and M&A experience.

Rather than simply summarizing documents with a large language model, the platform structures and normalizes the underlying financial information before using AI to perform analytical workflows.

The result is designed to take a filing much closer to an investment-banking-ready work product before a human analyst begins making judgments.



Automating the Junior Banking Workflow

Core capabilities include:

. Bilingual company profiles covering approximately 4,000 listed Japanese companies

. AI-generated business, financial, ownership and M&A analysis

. Five-year stock price charts with automated annotations of significant events

. Comparable company analysis with multi-year valuation multiples and calendarization

. AI-assisted comparable company selection

. Interactive WACC calculation

. Preliminary LBO feasibility analysis

. DCF model generation from natural-language assumptions, with Excel export and formulas

The platform is designed for boutique investment banks, independent financial advisers, private equity firms, equity research professionals and other investors working on Japanese companies.

Beluuga does not seek to automate the investment decision itself.

“The judgment stays with the banker or investor,” Takeuchi said.“Our job is to remove the hours spent transcribing filings, cleaning numbers and rebuilding the same analytical framework for every company.”



Japan Intelligence for Global Investors

Alongside its core financial analysis platform, Beluuga has launched Beluuga Japan Intelligence, an English-language research service highlighting corporate situations in Japan that may receive limited attention outside the country.

The service focuses on ownership changes, strategic stakes, activist activity, M&A developments and other situations identified through Japanese-language disclosures and Beluuga's financial database.

Recent research examined Teikoku Tsushin Kogyo Co., Ltd. (TSE: 6763), where two separate value-oriented shareholder groups have accumulated nearly 18% of the company while its balance sheet holds substantial net cash and investment securities.

Japan Intelligence is intended to bridge not only the language gap surrounding Japanese companies, but also the gap between raw disclosure and investment-relevant context.



Built by a Banker, for Bankers

Beluuga AI was founded by Shinji Takeuchi, whose career in M&A began in 1998 and includes investment banking experience at Morgan Stanley in Tokyo and New York, the founding of a boutique advisory firm, and private equity and corporate transaction experience in Japan.

The platform grew out of a simple observation: advances in AI made it possible to automate much of the repetitive analytical work performed in investment banking, but only after solving the less visible problem of making Japanese financial data consistently usable.

Beluuga AI is headquartered in Tokyo.



About Beluuga AI

Beluuga AI, Inc. develops AI-powered financial analysis tools for investment banking, M&A and investment professionals focused on Japan. Its flagship platform, beluuga, transforms primary Japanese corporate disclosures into structured financial analysis, company profiles, comparable company analysis, valuation tools and transaction models.

The platform covers approximately 4,000 listed Japanese companies and is available in English and Japanese.

Website: beluuga/en

Japan Intelligence: beluuga/en/intelligence

Contact:...

Media Contact

Beluuga AI, Inc.

Tokyo, Japan

...

Shinji Takeuchi

Beluuga AI, Inc.

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