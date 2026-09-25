African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA) / Key word(s): Financing

African leaders call for stronger domestic financing and multisectoral action to accelerate malaria elimination

25.09.2026 / 15:30 CET/CEST

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Member states were urged to institutionalise malaria financing within national budgets and development plans, while partners were asked to provide predictable support during the transition NEW YORK, United States of America, September 25, 2026/APO Group/ -- African leaders convening on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) have called for stronger domestic financing, multisectoral action and deeper collaboration to protect hard-won gains against malaria and accelerate progress towards elimination. The call was made at a high-level side event,“Africa's leadership for sustainable malaria financing: A multisectoral path to elimination”, hosted by President Advocate Duma Gideon Boko of the Republic of Botswana and chair of the African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA), in partnership with the African Union Commission and the RBM Partnership to End Malaria. Africa accounts for 94% of global malaria cases and 95% of malaria deaths. Progress has stalled and the risk of resurgence is increasing as countries face major financing shortfalls, extreme weather events, growing resistance to insecticides and medicines, and humanitarian crises. Recent Global Fund and Gavi replenishments fell short of their targets, while official development assistance for health in Africa continues to fall. Whilst the funds continue to mobilize additional resources, research by ALMA and Malaria No More UK estimates that a 30% reduction in malaria financing could mean 146 million additional cases, nearly 400,000 additional deaths and US$37 billion in lost GDP by 2030. "When investment is sustained, malaria retreats. When financing falls, it returns."

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization Building a sustainable approach to malaria financing Leaders stressed the need for a managed transition to sustainable domestic financing. "Africa has the tools, the experience, and the leadership to change the trajectory of malaria. What we need now is sustainable financing and collective action to match our ambition of a malaria-free future."

President Advocate Duma Gideon Boko of Botswana and chair of ALMA National End Malaria Councils and Funds were highlighted as a practical mechanism to drive multisectoral action. The 14 operational councils have mobilised more than US$245 million to bridge funding and resource gaps for national programmes while putting malaria higher on national development agendas. "[End Malaria Councils] bring government, businesses, civil society, and communities around one plan and one financing platform. Every malaria-endemic country should establish and use such a mechanism adapted to its national context."

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization Member states were urged to institutionalise malaria financing within national budgets and development plans, while partners were asked to provide predictable support during the transition. “We must be conscious and mindful of the fiscal constraints facing many of our countries. Domestic financing alone cannot sustain the level of investment required to reach elimination. We therefore need stronger international partnerships and predictable financing that supports countries through the final stages of elimination.”

H.E. Muhammad B. S. Jallow, Vice President of the Republic of The Gambia Leaders called on countries in Africa to include malaria control in their World Bank IDA21 health compacts. They also urged the World Bank to consider a dedicated Malaria Booster Programme under IDA22. “As we move to the negotiation of IDA22, we need to bring malaria as a priority. And we, your ambassadors [as Executive Directors], will be working with you to make sure that it [malaria] gets into the policy commitment of IDA22.”

Zarau Kibwe, Executive Director for the Africa Group 1 Constituency, World Bank Group Ministers commit to cross-border collaboration, local manufacturing and innovation Honourable ministers made strong commitments during the event. South Africa, as chair of the Southern African Development Community, committed to stronger cross-border collaboration towards regional elimination. Zimbabwe and Angola committed to local manufacturing of nets and medicines. Tanzania set out how local manufacturing has become national policy, and how Tanzanian scientists are leading research on malaria-free mosquitoes. “At the Ifakara Health Institute, working with the National Institute for Medical Research, our scientists are working on gene drive. Tanzanian scientists in a Tanzanian laboratory. [Gene drive will] need conversations that begin in the villages and go all the way to the cabinet. Our Ministries of Health, Environment and Agriculture are working together on the regulations now, before anything is released.”

Hon. Mohamed Omary Mchengerwa, Minister of Health of the United Republic of Tanzania Partners stand behind Africa's lead The Global Fund vowed to mobilise more money, stressing that national leadership and sustained domestic resourcing must drive elimination. The Gates Foundation will continue to support the development of new products, following the lead of African countries. GLIDE offered collaboration and support to ministries of health, and Gavi committed to getting the malaria vaccine to the children who need it the most. A shared responsibility to end malaria Leaders stressed that malaria cannot be addressed by the health sector alone. Elimination will require whole-of-government and whole-of-society action, with African leadership matched by sustained global partnership. “Africa is ready to lead, but malaria elimination remains a shared responsibility... The choice before us is clear. We can allow financing gaps to reverse our progress, or we can choose to lead. I urge every member state, every partner, and every sector represented here to take these commitments forward. Let us finance the fight, bring every sector to the table, and deliver the big push to zero malaria.”

President Advocate Duma Gideon Boko of Botswana and chair of ALMA The event forms part of the Big Push against Malaria, a country-led approach aligned with the African Union's Roadmap to 2030 and Beyond and broader health development agenda. It aims to accelerate progress towards malaria elimination through sustained political leadership, stronger domestic financing, multisectoral accountability and coordinated action across borders. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA). Download Image: (President Advocate Duma Gideon Boko speaks on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York during the high-level side event,“Africa's Leadership for Sustainable Malaria Financing: A Multisectoral Path to Elimination.”) 25.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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