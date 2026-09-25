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Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Balance Sheet Investment In Vected Hidden Champion In Optronics For Defence And Security
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Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
/ Key word(s): Private Equity/Investment
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Balance sheet investment in Vected; hidden champion in optronics for defence and security
25.09.2026 / 16:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Balance sheet investment in Vected; hidden champion in optronics for defence and security
DBAG's Long-Term Investments strategy focuses on minority stakes funded from the balance sheet. This enables holding periods beyond the usual terms of private equity funds. It also provides greater flexibility in determining the strategic direction of portfolio companies and supporting their growth. As is customary, DBAG's investment in Vected was assessed against the DBAG responsible investment policy before the investment decision was made.
Jannick Hunecke, Member of the Board of Management, Deutsche Beteiligungs AG, says:“Thermal imaging technology was an absolute niche topic for many years. Today, it is a highly relevant component of procurement. Vected is one of only a few European market participants that control the entire process, from sensor technology and image processing through to hardware and calibration. And it does so with a supply chain that depends neither on US export licences nor on components from outside Europe. This is an advantage that is very difficult to replicate.”
“Demand for our products is high and, with DBAG, we can expand the structures required for this. We are preparing the company for further growth. Together with DBAG, we want to expand production capacity and further professionalise the company,” says Wolfgang Schöberl, founder and Managing Director, Vected. Next phase of growth: professionalisation and capacity expansion Together with the management, DBAG will prepare the organisation for the years ahead. The focus will be on expanding the workforce and capacity. The organisation will also be further professionalised and scaled. By 2030, the team is expected to grow significantly and the product range to be expanded further in order to unlock new growth potential. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Senior Manager Investor Relations & Public Relations · Youssef Zauaghi
Untermainanlage 1 · 60329 Frankfurt/Main, Germany
Tel. +49 69 95 787-363 · +49 175 7032271 (mobile)
E-mail: ... 25.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
|Untermainanlage 1
|60329 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 957 87-01
|Fax:
|+49 69 957 87-199
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE000A1TNUT7
|WKN:
|A1TNUT
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900I88AOT7YXRMQ23
|EQS News ID:
|2405652
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2405652 25.09.2026 CET/CEST
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