TMARS Will Work To Reduce Road Accidents, Says Telangana DGP

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 25 (IANS) Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) C.V. Anand on Friday termed creation of the Telangana Traffic Management, Road and Rail Safety Bureau (TG-TMARS) a great move by the state government and said it would work to reduce road accidents and deaths.

He said that the objective of this bureau is to have a standardised traffic enforcement, engineering, education, emergency response throughout the entire state and also increase the patrolling and security of all the highways and Outer Ring Road (ORR) so as to reduce accidents and deaths.

The DGP on social media platform X said that the bureau will function under a Director of Additional Director General of Police/Inspector General of Police rank and will have four wings -- Traffic Management through enforcement and education, Road and Rail safety wing, Administrative wing and a Vigilance and Standards wing.

He noted that a Traffic Management Fund has been created as per the Supreme Court orders into which 40 per cent of the compounding fines collected by the police will be credited.

The Telangana Police Chief said that the traffic wings of the concerned districts and Commissionerates will continue to function under the operational control of the concerned unit officer but will implement the directions of the TG-TMARS bureau for standardised policies throughout the state.

Calling it a great move forward by the Telangana government, DGP Anand thanked the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for pushing this much needed reform.

"We will work hard to improve traffic management in the four Commissionerates area and in the entire state and reduce road accidents and deaths throughout the state," the Telangana DGP added.

With the Maoist problem coming to an end, the Telangana Police Department is rationalising its workforce and, as part of the restructuring exercise, redeploying personnel from specialised units to meet the changing nature of crime and public safety challenges.

DGP Anand announced in July that 513 personnel from specialised units, including Greyhounds, OCTOPUS and SIB, are being redeployed to eight departments based on operational requirements.

He said that the nature of policing had changed significantly over the decades.

While Left-Wing Extremism and terrorism were major challenges in the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s, the police are now increasingly required to deal with drug trafficking, cybercrime, online betting, investment fraud, traffic management, road safety and food adulteration.

DGP Anand said in July that road safety is being accorded the highest priority.

The allocation of 224 personnel to Traffic Management and Road Safety was intended to strengthen enforcement and accident-prevention measures.

According to the DGP, around 8,000 people were killed in road accidents in Telangana last year.

The state government on Thursday established Telangana Traffic Management, Road and Rail Safety Bureau (TG-TMARS).

A Government Order (GO) was issued, creating a specialised bureau of the Telangana Police for traffic management and enforcement, highway patrolling, road crash investigation, enforcement analytics and prosecution, and for the policing of the safety of railway travel within the state.

Telangana, with a road network exceeding 32,000 km and a registered vehicular population of more than 1.8 crore, faces growing challenges of traffic congestion and road crashes.

The GO mentions that traffic wings of the Police Commissionerates and districts currently function without a common command for standards, technology, training, analytics and review.

The Bureau will be led by an officer of the rank of Additional Director General of Police or Inspector General of Police, designated as TG-TMARS Director.

TG-TMARS will function under the overall supervision of the State Road Safety Council, chaired by the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, and would be responsible for implementing the decisions of the Council.

The Bureau and its personnel must be under the administrative and disciplinary control of the Director General of Police.

Meanwhile, Telangana Minorities Welfare Minister Mohammed Azharuddin also hailed creation of TG-TMARS.

He praised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for creating institutions with a clear purpose.

Azharuddin said Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) was created to save Hyderabad's lakes and water bodies.

Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG-SAFE) was established to ensure every hotel serves hygienic food and EAGLE Force was created to achieve a drug-free Telangana.

"Telangana is setting new benchmarks in governance, public safety and citizen services," Azharuddin said on social media platform X.