Two Alleged Bangladeshi Nationals Held In Assam, Fake Aadhaar Cards Recovered

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Sep 25 (IANS) The Assam Police have apprehended two people suspected to be Bangladeshi nationals during an operation aboard the Saraihat Express, officials said on Friday.

The train was travelling from Silchar to Howrah when the two suspects were intercepted by the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Border), Kulandra Nath Deka, said two Aadhaar cards suspected to be fake, along with Bangladeshi currency notes, were recovered from their possession during interrogation.

"The police have initiated the process to deport the two suspected Bangladeshi nationals from India under the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950," Deka said.

The apprehension followed specific inputs received by the Assam Police regarding the movement of suspected illegal foreign nationals.

Deka said the authorities are verifying the identities and nationality of the two persons before completing the necessary legal and deportation procedures.

The Border Police wing has been conducting checks to identify foreign nationals allegedly staying in India without valid documents and those suspected of using forged Indian identity papers.

The latest operation is part of the ongoing efforts by Assam Police to detect suspected illegal immigration and prevent the use of fraudulent documents to establish Indian identity.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances under which the two individuals allegedly entered India and obtained the suspected fake Aadhaar cards.

Recently, Assam Police have apprehended 28 suspected illegal Bangladeshi nationals, in separate operations across the state earlier this week.

On September 23, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that six suspected illegal foreigners were detained from a residence in Mankachar following specific intelligence inputs, while another 22 people were apprehended during statewide operations on September 22.

Police have initiated legal proceedings against those detained and are also investigating individuals suspected of providing shelter to them.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sarma has reiterated the state government's commitment to preventing illegal entry from Bangladesh and identifying foreign nationals residing unlawfully in Assam.

On September 19, the Chief Minister said that Assam Police had foiled an attempted infiltration involving 10 people along the international border.

In another development, two convicted individuals were handed over by Assam Police to the Border Security Force, which subsequently transferred them to Border Guards Bangladesh following the prescribed procedures.

Chief Minister Sarma said the state was maintaining a robust mechanism to prevent unlawful entry and stay in India and would remain vigilant along the international border.