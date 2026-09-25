Congress Demands CEC's Arrest Over 'Criminal Conspiracy' With PM Modi

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Friday echoed the call for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation as the party led a protest in Keralam amid a row over the reported objections raised by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. Speaking to reporters in Nilambur, Venugopal accused Gyanesh Kumar of a“criminal conspiracy,” calling for his arrest. The Congress leader alleged that the CEC Gyanesh Kumar was acting unilaterally in the Commission, while all three Election Commissioners hold equal power.

'Criminal Conspirator Should Resign'

Venugopal said,“He is doing a criminal conspiracy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah and trying to sabotage the entire democratic principle. Election Commissioners have equal power. Two Election Commissioners and one Chief Election Commissioner. These actions were illegal. These actions were anti-constitutional. He's trying to sabotage the democratic values and principles of our country. We cannot allow it at all. Now this criminal conspirator, Chief Election Commissioner, should resign.”

“Government should arrest him; police should arrest him. And the government should withdraw the decision taken by Gyanesh Kumar. Congress started the agitation and (on) Monday we will continue it again. The coming days are going to be the biggest agitation for demanding his resignation and arrest and withdrawal of his decisions,” he added.

Row Over SIR Exercise, EC Rejects 'Dissent' Claims

The opposition parties' protests across states come amid a political row over the SIR exercise following The Indian Express' report that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months concerning decisions and procedures related to electoral rolls and database access. The Election Commission has rejected the characterisation of these objections as institutional dissent, saying operational queries, internal feedback and administrative suggestions are part of the normal functioning of a multi-member constitutional body. The ECI has maintained that all final decisions concerning SIR were unanimous.

Legal Framework for CEC's Removal

As per the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, the CEC can only be removed from the post with a Parliamentary vote supported by a majority of the total membership of the House and by a majority of not less than two-thirds of the members of the House present, followed by the President's approval. Also, the CEC is protected from a criminal or civil proceeding against an act in the discharge of his official duty.

Congress Links Maharashtra Poll Loss to EC 'Indulgence'

Earlier today, Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala alleged that the Congress and its allies lost the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 due to "indulgence" by the Election Commission, calling it a "fraud on election" and demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

"I was in charge of Maharashtra. The Maharashtra assembly election was defeated by the Congress and allies because of indulgence by the Election Commission. It was a fraud on election. The two election commissioners raised objections 14 times, but the Chief Election Commissioner did not take the issue into account. The Election Commission lost its credibility. It is high time for Gyanesh Kumar to resign from the Chief Election Commissioner's position," Chennithala told reporters.

BJP Pushes Back at Congress Allegations

Meanwhile, BJP leader CR Kesavan earlier pushed back at the Congress, pointing to Chennithala's past comments on the SIR process. Kesavan said Rahul Gandhi's claim that "wherever there is SIR, there is vote theft" was contradicted by Chennithala lauding the process after the Keralam Assembly Election results were announced on May 4. (ANI)

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