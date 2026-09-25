YSRCP To Continue Fight Against DSC 2025 Scam, Demands CBI Probe

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Friday reiterated that it would continue its fight against the alleged DSC 2025 scam and said the issue would be taken to its "logical conclusion" and demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter.

YSRCP Alleges Conspiracy for Local Polls

Speaking to reporters here, Krishna District President and Former Minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) alleged that the coalition government was foisting false cases against YSRCP leaders and cadre to prevent them from contesting the upcoming local body elections. Nani said the party would continue its fight over the DSC issue and asserted that "justice can be delayed but not denied." "The coalition government has been foisting false cases against YSRCP cadre and leaders with an eye on restricting them from contesting the ensuing local body elections. But justice prevailed, and we will continue to fight the DSC issue and take it to its logical end. CBI inquiry is the only solution," he said.

Protest and Counter-Complaints

He alleged that the government had mobilised people who secured jobs under the Sports Quota ahead of a YSRCP protest at the SAAP (Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh) office and that complaints were lodged against unemployed youth and party workers who were participating in a peaceful demonstration. "Though we had taken permission to give a representation to the SAAP MD, the coalition has mobilised all those who secured jobs under Sports Quota ahead of our protest and lodged complaints against the unemployed youth and our party cadre and leaders who were on a peaceful protest," Nani said.

Questioning the presence of teachers appointed under the Sports Quota at the SAAP office during the protest, he asked, "How was the congregation of the teachers who got jobs under the Sports Quota take place at the SAAP office, coinciding with our protest and how could they file complaints against our cadre? There is no convincing answer."

"The SAAP should answer what their demands were and how can the so-called teachers who did not write DSC or TET can congregate while on probation," he added.

The former minister further alleged that while several complaints were registered against YSRCP leaders and workers, no action was taken against those who allegedly attacked the party cadre. "Though there are en masse complaints against us, why was there not a single case against those goons who attacked our cadre and leaders?" he questioned.

'Justice Can Be Delayed, But Not Denied'

Calling it a conspiracy to stop YSRCP leaders from participating in the upcoming local body elections, Nani said the party believed that the truth would eventually prevail. "This is a conspiracy to deprive YSRCP leaders of taking part in the ensuing local body elections and justice prevailed, and we believe that justice can be delayed but not denied," he said.

Referring to the Supreme Court's remarks in the Sai Krishna custodial death case, Nani said the DSC issue would also receive a similar response. "As the apex court has passed stringent remarks in the Sai Krishna's lock-up death case, the DSC cover-up would also get a reaction in equal measure, and we will fight the DSC issue till its logical end," he said. (ANI)

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