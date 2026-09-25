Singapore Population Grows 1.6 Pct To 6.21 Mln In June 2026

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Anas Abu Hassan

SINGAPORE, Sept 25 (NNN) -- Singapore's total population rose 1.6 per cent year-on-year to 6.21 million as of June 2026, from 6.11 million a year earlier, according to the National Population and Talent Division (NPTD).

In its Population In Brief 2026 report released on Friday, NPTD said the citizen population increased by 0.7 per cent to 3.68 million in June 2026 from 3.66 million in the previous year, while the Permanent Resident population remained relatively stable at 0.55 million in June 2026.

“The non-resident population stood at 1.98 million in June 2026, an increase of 3.7 per cent from June 2025,” it said on Friday.

The report indicated that the population increase was mainly attributable to growth in the non-resident population, particularly the rising number of work permit holders in the construction sector.

The increase in work permit holders was to support key projects such as Changi Terminal 5, the Marina Bay Sands expansion and the ramp-up of housing supply and other transport infrastructure, it said.

Meanwhile, NPTD highlighted that a total of 26,071 citizen births were recorded in 2025, down 10.8 per cent from 29,237 in 2024.

Additionally, 21,671 citizen marriages were registered in 2025, down 5.6 per cent from 22,955 in 2024.

The resident total fertility rate (TFR) was 0.87 in 2025, down from 0.97 in 2024, it added.

--NNN