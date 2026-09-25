Associate Professor (Strategy and Organisation), School of Management, University of Bath

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Dr. Akhil Bhardwaj is an Associate Professor (Senior Lecturer) of Strategy and Organisation at the University of Bath School of Management, researching issues related to executive decision making and governance, organisation failures, and the use of AI. He also works with organisations to help develop innovative governance solutions for high-risk environments.

Prior to joining academia, Dr. Bhardwaj consulted for banks including BNP Paribas, and worked for CAT Inc, overseeing railroad assets in India.



2024–present Associate professor, University of Bath

2022–present Editorial Review Board, Journal of Operations Management

2024–present Editorial Review Board, Academy of Management Review 2019–2023 Assistant Professor, Tilburg University



2019 I.E. Business School, Ph.D (hons.) in Business Studies 2006 Kansas State University, M.Sc. in Industrial and Systems Manufacturing Engineering



2025 Problem formulation for theorizing at the frontier: An Oliver Williamson inspired approach,,%20Mahoney,%20and%20Nickerson

2025 The art of persuasion: Theorizing as argumentation,

2024 The Confidence Trap in Operations Management Practices: Anatomy of Man-Made Disasters,

2023 Values-based Trust as a Shift Parameter for Collective Organizing: The Case of Magnum Photos,

2022 Mutable Reality and Unknowable Future: Revealing the Broader Potential of Pragmatism,

2021 In the heat of the game: Analogical abduction in a pragmatist account of entrepreneurial reasoning, 2021 Bilateral dependency and supplier performance ambiguity in supply chain contracting: Evidence from the railroad industry,



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