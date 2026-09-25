Alexander Dunne Wins First Formula 2 Feature Race At 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Ireland's Alexander Dunne won the first Formula 2 feature race of the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Rodin driver finished ahead of his teammate Martinius Stenshorne, who took second place. Dino Beganovic of DAMS Lucas Oil completed the podium in third.

The 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is the 15th round of the Formula 1 season and marks the 10th Formula 1 race weekend in Baku. The event is being held at the Baku City Circuit from September 24 to 26, with the Formula 1 Grand Prix scheduled for September 26.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will conclude on September 26.