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Netanyahu's Plane Passes Through Canadian Airspace Despite ICC Arrest Warrant

Netanyahu's Plane Passes Through Canadian Airspace Despite ICC Arrest Warrant


2026-09-25 10:07:25
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plane flew through Canadian airspace on Thursday, September 24, en route to New York for the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, despite an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant against him.

According to The Canadian Press, flight-tracking data showed the aircraft also passed over Greece, Italy and France.

Myah Tomasi, spokesperson for Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand, said authorization for the overflight should not be interpreted as an endorsement of the policies or actions of any government. She noted that the request was related to Netanyahu's participation in the UN General Assembly, which Canada considers an important forum for diplomatic engagement.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney had previously said that Netanyahu would be arrested if he entered Canadian territory.

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