Ukraine Ready For Trilateral Talks With U.S. And Russia At Leaders' Level, FM Sybiha Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

Speaking about the possibility of establishing a Ukraine–U.S.–Russia trilateral track, the Foreign Minister stressed:“There are no obstacles on Ukraine's side. We are ready for meetings in this format.”

According to him, the results of such talks could cover humanitarian issues, various types of ceasefires, and broader political tracks.

“Undoubtedly, we believe that a trilateral meeting of the leaders would have the greatest chances of success. Everything now depends solely on the Russians' readiness. As of now, however, we have received no signals that they are ready,” Sybiha said.

Commenting on Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's address at a meeting of the UN Security Council, Sybiha said he had seen no signals that Moscow was ready for peace.

“There were no signals of readiness for peace in this address. On the contrary, there were statements that we would not stop the war,” he stressed.

According to the Foreign Minister, this indicates that international pressure on Russia remains insufficient.

“We expect it to be significantly strengthened to compel Moscow to make peace,” the Minister said.

At Wednesday's Security Council meeting, Lavrov said that Russia“will not pause the 'special military operation' for the duration of negotiations in any format.”

at UN Security Council: We are ready for complete ceasefire, but Russia is vetoing peac

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the G20 summit in December could provide a venue for a substantive trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the United States and Russia.