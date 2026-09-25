Russian Forces Strike Sumy With Guided Bombs: Three Injured, Homes And School Damaged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleh Hryhorov, Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

Private residential houses and an educational institution building were damaged.

“There are casualties. One injured person has already been hospitalized. Rescue operations are ongoing at the sites. All those injured are receiving the necessary assistance,” Hryhorov wrote.

Later, the Sumy City Military Administration reported that three people had been injured.

“The number of people injured in the airstrike on Sumy has now risen to three. One of those injured is a 15-year-old child,” the statement said.

The injured are receiving medical care at healthcare facilities.

Earlier, the city administration sai that the enemy had directed the airstrike involving two guided aerial bombs at private-sector residential areas in Sumy's Kovpakivskyi and Zarichnyi districts.

Drone strike onoffice building kills four, injures seven

According to the city administration, at least one house was completely destroyed, more than 10 private residential properties were damaged, and one educational institution was damaged.

Information on the casualties and the consequences of the attack is being updated.

As reported, Russian forces struck Sumy and the region overnight, injuring two people.