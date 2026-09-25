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Pakistan Gold Market Sees Fresh Price Surge

Pakistan Gold Market Sees Fresh Price Surge


2026-09-25 10:06:23
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Gold prices in Pakistan have risen significantly again, with the price of gold per tola increasing by Rs4,700.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association, the price of 24-karat gold has reached Rs453,036 per tola following the latest increase.

The price of 10 grams of gold also rose by Rs4,229, bringing the new price to Rs388,404.

Also Read: Asian Games 2026: Pakistan Celebrates Wins in Squash and Hockey

Following the latest increase, new gold rates have been issued in local markets. Gold prices change daily due to trends in the international market and other economic factors, which also directly affect the local market.

It is worth noting that gold prices had fallen by a total of Rs11,900 over the previous four days. However, today's increase has once again pushed prices upward.

A day earlier, the price of gold per tola had fallen by Rs5,600 to Rs448,336, while the price of 10 grams decreased by Rs4,800 to Rs384,175.

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Tribal News Network

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