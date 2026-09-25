Four Small-Cap Stocks To Watch With Small Floats And Big Catalysts (CHGA, QNRX, MYSE, LNKS)

MENAFN - GetNews) NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 25, 2026 – A small float can change the way the market reacts to news. When only a limited number of shares are available for trading, a sudden increase in demand can create a much larger price move than the underlying catalyst might suggest on its own. That effect is often most pronounced in small-cap companies, where a single development can bring a stock to the attention of an entirely new group of investors.

When meaningful corporate news meets a tightly limited share supply, the result is often unusually fast, outsized price action. Several small-cap companies have shown that dynamic this year, with major moves following everything from acquisitions and partnerships to clinical data and rebrands.

Change Agents Corp. (Nasdaq: CHGA) develops agentic AI software, meaning AI tools that can carry out tasks on their own with little hands-on direction. Its lineup includes Beacon, an AI search optimization platform, and Catch-Up, an AI video studio built for podcasters, influencers, and other digital creators. The company has also moved into one of the fastest-growing corners of defense tech: counter-drone systems.

Change Agents recently announced the launch of Autonomous Air Defense LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary that will pursue AI-enabled drone surveillance and counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) technology for defense, homeland security, and critical infrastructure customers. Alongside the launch, the company added retired Major General Malcolm Frost to its advisory board. Frost spent 31 years in the U.S. Army, served as Deputy Commanding General of the 82nd Airborne Division, and deployed to Bosnia, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

The market behind that move is big and growing fast. MarketsandMarkets valued the global counter-UAS market at $6.6 billion in 2025 and projects it will reach $20.3 billion by 2030, a compound annual growth rate of about 25%.

Change Agents has kept the news coming since. It joined the Institute for Defense and Government Advancement (IDGA) and plans to take part in IDGA's Counter UAS Summit, putting the company in the room with military stakeholders and defense tech companies. It was also accepted into the Seagate Partner Program, which gives it access to Seagate's product information, training, and partner resources as it evaluates the data storage and computing needs of AI-driven autonomous systems.

On the software side, Change Agents recently announced it completed Phase 2 of Catch-Up. The work was done with Caylent, an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, and funded by an AWS grant. Phase 2 turned Catch-Up into an agentic video studio built to generate personalized short-form videos on its own and distribute them across social platforms. The company said beta testing is expected to begin in September 2026.

Here's where the float comes in. Change Agents has fewer than 1 million shares outstanding, which puts its estimated float under 1 million shares. That's a smaller share count than any of the other three stocks here, and each of them saw outsized moves on company news. In a stock this tight, it can take less new buying to move the price.

That makes CHGA one to watch. The company is building in two fast-moving areas, counter-drone defense and agentic AI, and it keeps putting out updates on both fronts. When meaningful news brings in new attention and volume, a float this small leaves little room to absorb it.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: QNRX) is a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company developing treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead drug, QRX003, is a topical treatment being studied in Netherton Syndrome, a rare genetic skin disorder with no FDA-approved treatment, along with several other rare skin conditions.

Quoin recently reported positive interim data from its Phase 2/3 study of QRX003 in Netherton Syndrome. Four of the first six participants, or 66.7%, improved by at least one grade on the Investigator Global Assessment at Week 12, meeting the study's primary endpoint with statistical significance. All three participants who started with moderate to severe itching saw clinically meaningful improvement, and no treatment-related serious adverse events were reported. The same day, Quoin announced a private placement of up to $50 million from healthcare-focused institutional investors. The company said the money could fund operations into the second half of 2029 if all warrants are exercised.

The stock reacted fast. Shares jumped as much as 45% in premarket trading, rising from a prior close of $5.16 to $7.41.

It wasn't the first time. In November 2025, Quoin shares surged 66% in premarket trading after the company hit its target drug loadings for its topical rapamycin formulations.

The news has kept coming. The FDA has since granted QRX003 a second Rare Pediatric Disease designation, this time for Peeling Skin Syndrome. If QRX003 is approved, Quoin could become eligible for Priority Review Vouchers, and the company estimates two vouchers could carry a combined value of more than $300 million. Lake Street has also initiated coverage with a Buy rating.

QNRX shows what can happen when a small-cap stock delivers clinical results and funding news on the same day. New attention and volume showed up quickly, and the price moved with them.

Myseum, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYSE) is a privacy-focused technology company. Its main product is Picture Party, a private social networking app with encrypted galleries, curated albums, and controlled sharing, available on iOS and Google Play. The company also runs DatChat Messenger, which lets users control how long their messages stay visible and blocks screenshots.

In April, the company announced it had rebranded from Myseum, Inc. to Myseum to reflect the privacy-first AI built into its platforms. The market responded right away. After closing around $1.50 the session before, shares more than doubled the next day and traded as high as $5.77.

Since then, the company has lined up a string of AI partners. Days after the rebrand, Myseum was accepted into the AMD AI Developer Program, which provides AMD Developer Cloud credits, tools, and training. In June, it signed a non-binding letter of intent with Scanon Systems to add privacy-first AI and computer vision features to Picture Party, including content moderation and automated scene classification. Shares rose 17% in after-hours trading on that news. In July, Amazon Web Services committed to fund part of the development of an AI album creation and media management tool for Picture Party, with AWS Premier Partner Caylent leading the build.

Most recently, Myseum announced a partnership with Fujifilm North America to bring print-on-demand products, from photo prints to canvas and gifts, into the Picture Party app. CEO Darin Myman called it "an important new revenue opportunity for the company."

Myseum has only about 5.2 million shares outstanding. MYSE shows how quickly a small share count can respond when AI news puts a company in front of a new set of investors.

Linkers Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: LNKS) makes wire and cable harnesses, the bundled wiring that carries power and signals through cars, industrial equipment, and home appliances. The company operates in Malaysia, Thailand, Switzerland, and the U.S. and sells to manufacturers in the automotive, industrial, and home appliance markets.

In June, Linkers announced a definitive agreement to raise its stake in LPW Electronics, a Thailand-based wire harness maker, from 20% to up to 49%. The deal covers another 29% of LPW for about $2.35 million, plus roughly $6.16 million in cash to settle amounts LPW owed to an associate. LPW runs a 6,500-square-meter factory and warehouse in Pathum Thani, Thailand, and serves multinational customers mainly in the automotive and industrial sectors. Linkers said the deal would help grow its customer base and expand its footprint in Thailand.

The stock's reaction showed what a small share count can do. With only about 1.36 million Class A shares outstanding, there wasn't much stock to go around once buyers showed up. Shares jumped 32.5% after hours to $2.12 the day of the announcement. In the next session, the stock opened at $2.99, up from a prior close of $1.60, and hit an intraday high of $4.98, more than triple the prior close. It finished the day at $2.57, up about 60%.

This wasn't the first time an LPW deal moved the stock. When Linkers first agreed to buy its original 20% stake in LPW in October 2025, shares rose about 30% on the news.

For investors watching low-float names, LNKS is a clear example. A concrete business announcement met a small pool of shares, and the price move ran well ahead of the deal's dollar size.

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