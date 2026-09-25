Alternate Immobilien Strengthens Structured Real Estate Financing Across The DACH Region

MENAFN - GetNews) Integrated financing strategies connect professional real estate projects with Senior Loan, Whole Loan, Bridge Loan, Mezzanine Kapital and tailored capital structures across Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

GERMANY, AUSTRIA AND SWITZERLAND - September 25, 2026 - Alternate Immobilien GmbH is highlighting its structured approach to professional real estate financing across the DACH region through its specialized financing division, Alternate Capital. The company works with project developers, property developers, investors, asset holders and other professional market participants seeking financing structures aligned with project phase, available equity, collateral and repayment strategy.

Rather than treating property finance as a standardized product, Alternate Capital structures financing around the economics and timing of each project. Its scope includes Mezzanine Kapital, Senior Loan, Whole Loan, Bridge Loan and Brückenfinanzierung, Bauträgerfinanzierung, refinancing, Nachbeleihung Immobilien and debt advisory.

Financing requests generally begin at approximately EUR 750,000 and can extend to around EUR 180 million per project, depending on project quality, security, structure and the requirements of the selected capital provider. More information is available at .

Financing Built Around Each Project

Professional real estate projects often move through several financing stages. A site may need to be acquired before construction financing is available. A development may have a strong business case but face an equity gap. An existing property may have additional financing capacity that can be released through Nachbeleihung Immobilien, while a time-sensitive acquisition may require a Bridge Loan until long-term financing is completed.

Alternate Capital evaluates which financing component, or combination of components, best matches the project. This may include a Senior Loan as the primary debt layer, Mezzanine Kapital to supplement equity, or a Brückenfinanzierung to provide short-term liquidity.

For property developers, Bauträgerfinanzierung can combine land acquisition, construction costs, staged drawdowns, sales proceeds and repayment planning within one financing structure.

Mezzanine Kapital for Equity Gaps

Mezzanine Kapital is an important instrument in structured property finance. Positioned between senior debt and sponsor equity, it can help when a project is fundamentally financeable but available equity is insufficient for the intended project size or lender requirements.

A structured Mezzanine Finanzierung may allow sponsors to preserve liquidity and maintain flexibility across multiple projects.

The Mezzanine Kapitalgeber evaluates factors such as sponsor experience, location, project economics, security, costs and exit strategy. Alternate Capital helps prepare financing requests for suitable banks, debt funds, family offices and alternative capital providers, with the objective of presenting a transparent and commercially viable financing case.

Bridge Loan and Brückenfinanzierung

Property transactions do not always align with traditional bank timelines. Acquisition deadlines, delayed refinancing, pending asset sales or upcoming long-term facilities can create short-term liquidity requirements.

A Bridge Loan or Brückenfinanzierung can provide temporary funding while maintaining a clearly defined exit strategy.

Potential repayment routes may include a property sale, long-term refinancing, project stabilization or another documented liquidity event. Alternate Capital reviews collateral, loan-to-value considerations, sponsor profile, intended use of funds and repayment strategy before approaching suitable financing partners.

Whole Loan and Senior Loan Structures

A Whole Loan can provide an integrated financing solution by consolidating a larger portion of the capital structure with one financing partner. This may simplify coordination and reduce the complexity associated with multiple lenders.

A Senior Loan remains the foundation of many real estate financing structures. Typically secured in first rank, it may be used for acquisitions, developments, construction projects or stabilized assets.

The appropriate financing level depends on project phase, asset quality, sponsor equity, collateral, cash flow, presales where applicable and lender underwriting requirements. Alternate Capital helps structure these inputs into a realistic financing proposal.

Bauträgerfinanzierung and Mehrfamilienhaus Projects

Bauträgerfinanzierung can cover multiple stages of the development cycle, including land acquisition, planning costs, construction drawdowns, guarantees and repayment through property sales or another exit strategy.

For Finanzierung Mehrfamilienhaus projects, the structure can also account for expected rental or sales income, construction budgets, timing reserves and overall marketability.

Alternate Capital focuses on professional real estate transactions rather than standardized private residential mortgages. Financing decisions are therefore based on project-level analysis, sponsor experience and the interaction between different financing components.

Nachbeleihung Immobilien for Existing Assets

Existing properties can also provide opportunities to release liquidity. Through Nachbeleihung Immobilien, asset holders may be able to obtain additional financing against properties that have increased in value, experienced debt amortization or improved operational performance.

Released capital may support acquisitions, refurbishment, portfolio expansion or other project-level objectives, subject to lender approval.

Alternate Capital reviews current debt, property value, income, security position and the proposed use of funds to determine whether refinancing or additional lending may be appropriate.

DACH-Focused Financing Network

Alternate Immobilien focuses on Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Through Alternate Capital, the company combines real estate financing expertise with access to a network of banks and alternative capital providers.

Financing requirements vary significantly across the DACH region. A development in Munich, residential investment in Vienna or portfolio transaction in Zurich can require different documentation, leverage, collateral and lender profiles.

Alternate Capital's role is to structure the financing case, prepare it for the market and coordinate discussions with financing partners suited to the project.

Frequently Asked Questions

What types of real estate financing does Alternate Capital arrange?

Services include Senior Loan, Whole Loan, Bridge Loan and Brückenfinanzierung, Mezzanine Kapital and Mezzanine Finanzierung, Bauträgerfinanzierung, refinancing, Nachbeleihung Immobilien and debt advisory.

Who are the services designed for?

The financing services primarily target project developers, property developers, professional investors, asset holders and other commercial real estate market participants.

What financing volumes are considered?

Financing requests generally begin at around EUR 750,000 and may reach approximately EUR 180 million per project, subject to project quality, collateral, structure and capital provider requirements.

What is the difference between Mezzanine Kapital and a Senior Loan?

A Senior Loan generally represents the first-ranking debt layer within the financing structure. Mezzanine Kapital is subordinated and may supplement sponsor equity or bridge the gap between senior debt and the total capital requirement.

When is a Bridge Loan useful?

A Bridge Loan may be suitable when short-term funding is required before an asset sale, refinancing, long-term financing facility or another defined repayment event.

Does Alternate Capital guarantee financing?

No. Financing availability and terms depend on factors including location, project quality, collateral, equity, leverage, duration, repayment strategy and the selected financing provider.

About Alternate Immobilien GmbH and Alternate Capital

Alternate Immobilien GmbH operates in the professional real estate market, with Alternate Capital serving as its specialized real estate financing division. The team structures and arranges financing solutions for projects throughout Germany, Austria and Switzerland across a range of asset classes and project phases.

The company states that its team brings more than 30 years of combined experience in real estate finance and project development and works with a network of banks and alternative capital providers.

For more information, visit or submit a project through the website for an initial financing assessment.