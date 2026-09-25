Greenwood General Insurance Agency Highlights Higher-Capacity Insurance Solutions For Senior Living Facilities

MENAFN - GetNews) Greenwood General Insurance Agency is highlighting its senior living insurance program, offering retail agents and brokers wholesale access to senior living package solutions with higher Property and General Liability capacity.

MONROVIA, Calif - Sept 25, 2026 - Greenwood General Insurance Agenc is highlighting its senior living insurance progra, which provides retail agents and brokers with wholesale access to senior living package solutions featuring higher Property and General Liability capacity. The program is designed for eligible assisted living, skilled nursing, memory care, rehabilitation, adult day care, and therapy center risks.

The senior living package program provides commercial Property and General Liability coverage for eligible senior care, rehabilitation, and therapy operations, subject to underwriting. Coverage can be structured around factors including a facility's property values, premises exposure, care operations, catastrophe profile, and contractual requirements.

The program is designed for larger senior living accounts with at least $4 million in Total Insurable Value (TIV). Property capacity is available up to $35 million TIV per location for eligible facilities and portfolios, subject to underwriting.

The program also offers up to a $500 million blanket limit per occurrence, subject to underwriting and policy terms. For eligible risks in non-critical flood zones, a flood sublimit of up to $100 million may also be available, subject to underwriting.

Greenwood General can consider a broad range of senior care operations, including assisted living facilities, memory care facilities, senior residential communities, continuing care operations, multi-building senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, rehabilitation centers, post-acute care facilities, therapy centers, adult day care centers, senior wellness programs, outpatient therapy operations, and related support-service facilities. Final eligibility depends on factors including services, resident profile, staffing, construction, life-safety features, protection, loss history, and requested coverage.

The program does not have a building-age restriction for West Coast states, although building condition, system updates, protection, and other underwriting considerations remain applicable. Both sprinklered and unsprinklered facilities may also be reviewed, subject to account-specific underwriting.

Greenwood General's senior living program is available to retail agents and brokers. Brokers may submit a senior living risk before completing an appointment with Greenwood General, allowing them to present eligible opportunities for consideration based on the program's underwriting guidelines.

Complete submissions should clearly explain the facility's operations, resident profile, property values, life-safety systems, loss history, and requested coverage. Recommended submission materials include ACORD applications, a senior living supplemental application, a Statement of Values, currently valued loss runs, life-safety information, and occupancy and care information.

By providing higher-capacity Property and General Liability package solutions for eligible senior living facilities, Greenwood General gives brokers access to a wholesale market designed for larger senior care risks.

Brokers interested in senior living insurance can visit gwmga/senior-living-insurance/, review the program information, view applications, or submit a senior living risk to Greenwood General Insurance Agency.

About Greenwood General Insurance Agency

Greenwood General Insurance Agency helps broker access commercial insurance and surety solutions for a variety of business needs. The agency offers several specialized programs designed to support different industries, risks, and coverage requirements.