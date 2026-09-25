Hajj 2027 Government Quota Filled: Overseas Pakistanis Can Still Book Through Pakistan's Private Hajj Scheme

MENAFN - GetNews) The eligible overseas Pakistanis with a Pakistani passport are now eyeing up what's left under the private Hajj quota, with all of Pakistan's 107,526 government Hajj seats reserved.

Lahore, Pakistan - Sept 25, 2026 - ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan government has finally booked up its entire Hajj quota for 2027, effectively shutting the door on new applicants looking to get government backing for their trip. However, there's still a way to get to Hajj through the Pakistan Hajj 2027 private scheme, which has 71,684 seats available to the private operators. But first, they will need to go through the Hajj 2027 private booking for overseas Pakistanis. The deadline for picking a private package and paying for it is November 20th.

Government Hajj Seats Are All Gone Now

We heard from the Ministry of Religious Affairs that all 107,526 government hajj seats for 2027 had been reserved through their online reservation system. The government Hajj quota is 60 percent of Pakistan's total specified Hajj allocation, leaving the other 40 percent to be taken care of by private operators. Arab News Pakistan has reported that all government Hajj seats have been fully booked.

People who are still confused and asking,“Can I perform Hajj 2027 if government Hajj seats are full?” must know that the private scheme will be the other option as per pilgrims' eligibility, subject to applicable Hajj requirements, quota, and registration.

What Does This Mean for Overseas Pakistanis?

The registration of Hajj 2027 was launched in June by the Ministry of Religious Affairs. They made booking mandatory for both private and government Hajj schemes. They also made sure that overseas Pakistanis can register from any other country and complete the process through the Pak Hajj mobile app or the web Hajj portal. The applicants are required to meet Hajj eligibility requirements and applicable passports.

This shows that Pakistanis living abroad who are planning Hajj can go for private Hajj options instead of assuming that the government will fully complete their Hajj 2027 plans. How can overseas Pakistanis book Hajj 2027? They need to get access to a private authorized Hajj operator, do the eligibility confirmation, review the packages available, and figure out the travel arrangements and required payment.

Private Hajj Quota Remains

There are 179,210 pilgrims as per Pakistan's total Hajj quota for 2027. 71,684 seats have been allocated to the private scheme. The private Hajj bookings can now be preceded with digital procedures by the ministry. It permits registered pilgrims to choose authorized operators and packages through the official digital Hajj system.

November 20th Deadline

What is the deadline for private Hajj booking in 2027? November 20th, 2026, has been set as the last date for prospective pilgrims to choose and make payment for packages. In case of not using the private quota, it would be reallocated.

It is asked to avoid handing payments directly to individuals or companies outside the official process and to make private Hajj package selections and payments through the Hajj Portal or Pak Hajj App.

About Tawaf Global Services (TGS) Overseas Hajj Service

Tawaf Global Services has a range of customized and VIP Hajj package options for overseas Pakistani passport holders and those living abroad in countries like the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, the UAE, France, Saudi Arabia, and Japan. The services offered by the company have everything from accommodation, transport, and a guide during your pilgrimage to a group of people (for help) to the guidance with all the paperwork involved with travel.

The good news for families of overseas Pakistanis is that they can sit down together, discuss what they require from the native country, and work on full accommodation and transportation to get guidance with all the documents and further planning. Currently all Maktab B and C packages are sold out. Only the Maktab A Hajj packages are available with limited seats remaining.

The team at TGS also provides full guidance on the religious side of things and supports throughout the journey.

Final Call for Overseas Pilgrims

The overseas Pakistanis who have failed to get a seat through the government Hajj offer can go for the private option. Reach them and ask all the important questions regarding deadlines, payment requirements, package availability, and eligibility before making the total or even half of the payment.