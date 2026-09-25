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PMSAC26 To Explore How AI, Leadership And Future-Ready Talent Are Reshaping Project Delivery
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 24th September, 2026: As India accelerates investments in technology, infrastructure, digital transformation and new industries, the ability to successfully plan and deliver complex initiatives is becoming increasingly important, with project success increasingly dependent on how organisations integrate technology, people and execution capabilities. At the same time, AI is changing how organisations approach planning, decision-making and execution, creating new demands on the professionals leading these projects.
Against this backdrop, the 18th edition of the Project Management South Asia Conference 2026 (PMSAC26), will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, academia and project professionals on 3 October 2026 at The Leela Bhartiya City, Bengaluru, for conversations on the capabilities shaping the future of project delivery.
Anchored in the theme "MORE Together – Future-Ready in the Age of AI," PMSAC26 will explore how AI, innovation, leadership and talent are influencing the way organisations plan and deliver complex projects. The conference will examine the intersection of technology and human capabilities, with discussions spanning Future of Work, Leadership and Power of People, alongside AI adoption, workforce transformation, business transformation and infrastructure delivery.
The conference will feature perspectives from industry leaders including Chetan Bhagat, Bestselling Author, Columnist and Motivational Speaker, Ajit Chauhan, Chairman, Amity University Online, Neeraja Ganesh, Leadership Trainer & Mindset Coach; Ankit Jhamb, CLO, Grant Thornton Bharat LLP; Ravi Dikshit, Global Consult Delivery Lead, Kyndryl; John Dawber, VP & MD, Global Business Services, Novo Nordisk; and Usha Srikanth, Managing Partner, FutureNow Centre Leader (India)IBM Consulting, among others, alongside senior leaders, project practitioners, academics and decision-makers from across industries. Sessions will explore how organisations and professionals can navigate changing business environments, harness emerging technologies and strengthen the capabilities needed to deliver transformation.
Amit Goyal, Managing Director, South Asia, PMI, said, "India is entering a period of significant transformation, with investments across infrastructure, technology, manufacturing and new growth opportunities. Turning this ambition into outcomes will require more than technology and capital. It will require professionals who can navigate complexity, make sound decisions, bring diverse stakeholders together and translate strategy into execution. Ultimately, project success will depend on how effectively organisations bring these capabilities together to deliver outcomes in increasingly complex environments. PMSAC26 brings together industry, academia and the project community to exchange practical perspectives and explore how we can strengthen these capabilities for the next phase of India's growth."
Over the years, PMSAC has brought together distinguished voices from business, public life and the project community, creating a forum for conversations on leadership, innovation and large-scale execution to enable project success and deliver the outcomes underpinning the country's next phase of transformation. The 2025 edition in Hyderabad witnessed participation from more than 1,100 project professionals, with actor, speaker and leadership coach Ashish Vidyarthi delivering the closing keynote. Previous editions have also featured distinguished leaders including Late Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Former President of India; N. R. Narayana Murthy, Founder, Infosys; Nandan Nilekani, Co-founder, Infosys and Former Chairman, UIDAI; and E. Sreedharan, Metro Man of India, among other notable voices.
Building on this legacy, PMSAC26, the annual flagship event of PMI, will provide a space for project professionals, business leaders and decision-makers to connect, learn from diverse experiences and explore the shifts shaping project delivery. With India undertaking projects of increasing scale and complexity, the conference will examine what it takes to bring together technology, talent, leadership and execution to enable project success and deliver the outcomes underpinning the country's next phase of transformation.
Against this backdrop, the 18th edition of the Project Management South Asia Conference 2026 (PMSAC26), will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, academia and project professionals on 3 October 2026 at The Leela Bhartiya City, Bengaluru, for conversations on the capabilities shaping the future of project delivery.
Anchored in the theme "MORE Together – Future-Ready in the Age of AI," PMSAC26 will explore how AI, innovation, leadership and talent are influencing the way organisations plan and deliver complex projects. The conference will examine the intersection of technology and human capabilities, with discussions spanning Future of Work, Leadership and Power of People, alongside AI adoption, workforce transformation, business transformation and infrastructure delivery.
The conference will feature perspectives from industry leaders including Chetan Bhagat, Bestselling Author, Columnist and Motivational Speaker, Ajit Chauhan, Chairman, Amity University Online, Neeraja Ganesh, Leadership Trainer & Mindset Coach; Ankit Jhamb, CLO, Grant Thornton Bharat LLP; Ravi Dikshit, Global Consult Delivery Lead, Kyndryl; John Dawber, VP & MD, Global Business Services, Novo Nordisk; and Usha Srikanth, Managing Partner, FutureNow Centre Leader (India)IBM Consulting, among others, alongside senior leaders, project practitioners, academics and decision-makers from across industries. Sessions will explore how organisations and professionals can navigate changing business environments, harness emerging technologies and strengthen the capabilities needed to deliver transformation.
Amit Goyal, Managing Director, South Asia, PMI, said, "India is entering a period of significant transformation, with investments across infrastructure, technology, manufacturing and new growth opportunities. Turning this ambition into outcomes will require more than technology and capital. It will require professionals who can navigate complexity, make sound decisions, bring diverse stakeholders together and translate strategy into execution. Ultimately, project success will depend on how effectively organisations bring these capabilities together to deliver outcomes in increasingly complex environments. PMSAC26 brings together industry, academia and the project community to exchange practical perspectives and explore how we can strengthen these capabilities for the next phase of India's growth."
Over the years, PMSAC has brought together distinguished voices from business, public life and the project community, creating a forum for conversations on leadership, innovation and large-scale execution to enable project success and deliver the outcomes underpinning the country's next phase of transformation. The 2025 edition in Hyderabad witnessed participation from more than 1,100 project professionals, with actor, speaker and leadership coach Ashish Vidyarthi delivering the closing keynote. Previous editions have also featured distinguished leaders including Late Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Former President of India; N. R. Narayana Murthy, Founder, Infosys; Nandan Nilekani, Co-founder, Infosys and Former Chairman, UIDAI; and E. Sreedharan, Metro Man of India, among other notable voices.
Building on this legacy, PMSAC26, the annual flagship event of PMI, will provide a space for project professionals, business leaders and decision-makers to connect, learn from diverse experiences and explore the shifts shaping project delivery. With India undertaking projects of increasing scale and complexity, the conference will examine what it takes to bring together technology, talent, leadership and execution to enable project success and deliver the outcomes underpinning the country's next phase of transformation.
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