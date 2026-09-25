Knight Therapeutics Inc. Places No. 345 On The Globe And Mail's Eighth Annual Ranking Of Canada's Top Growing Companies

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Knight earned its spot with three-year growth of 53%.

“We're honored to be recognized as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by Report on Business for the sixth consecutive year,” said Samira Sakhia, President and CEO of Knight.“This recognition belongs to our team across Canada and Latin America. Their focus and disciplined execution continue to drive Knight's growth. We remain committed to bringing innovative products to physicians and improving the health of the patients they serve. With over 50 product launches completed or planned across Canada and Latin America, we are well positioned to build on this momentum.”

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019 to celebrate the achievements of innovative businesses in Canada. To qualify for this voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill revenue requirements. In total, 375 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2026 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is also published online here.

“Our annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies celebrates the innovation, ambition and resilience of businesses across the country, and we're always excited to share as many of these standout stories as we can – including insight from the entrepreneurs themselves on how other companies can succeed, too.” says Dawn Calleja, editor of Report on Business magazine.

“The Globe and Mail congratulates the winners of Canada's Top Growing Companies 2026 on this exceptional achievement,” says Andrew Saunders, president and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Each of these organizations has shown an extraordinary ability to adapt, innovate and grow amid ongoing change. Their achievements reflect the ingenuity and determination of Canadian entrepreneurs and business leaders who are helping shape the future of our economy.”

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.1 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.7 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight's Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at or .

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed on . Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.