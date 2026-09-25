K2 Therapeutics Recognized As A 2026 Endpoints 11 Honoree

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON and SINGAPORE, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K2 Therapeutics (K2), a biotechnology company built for global impact, today announced that it has been named by Endpoints News as one of the 2026 Endpoints 11. Published annually, the Endpoints 11 recognizes the most promising private biotech companies in the world, celebrating innovators who are challenging conventional thinking, pursuing transformative opportunities and helping shape the future of the biotechnology industry.

“We are honored to be recognized as a 2026 Endpoints 11 honoree,” said Ying Huang, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of K2 Therapeutics.“This recognition reinforces our belief, and what we see as a growing industry consensus, that the next generation of transformative medicines will emerge from a truly global innovation ecosystem. K2 was built on the premise that great medicines begin with great science, unconstrained by geography, modality or conventional boundaries. As innovation continues to emerge from around the world, we believe success will belong to those willing to maintain a broad lens, identify exceptional opportunities wherever they arise and bring them forward with the urgency and rigor patients deserve. We are proud to be building K2 around that vision and grateful to see it reflected in this recognition.”

Founded by MPM BioImpact in 2024, K2 is advancing a new model for biotechnology innovation, combining worldwide asset sourcing and experienced drug development leadership to identify and advance high-potential first-in-class and best-in-class therapeutic candidates. The Company's diversified portfolio of clinical- and preclinical-stage innovative therapeutics currently includes eight therapeutic programs spanning multiple modalities, such as antibody-drug conjugates and T-cell engagers. In August 2026, K2 announced $50 million in seed financing from MPM BioImpact.

About K2 Therapeutics

K2 Therapeutics is a biotech company built for global impact, with search and development capabilities unconstrained by modality or geography. K2 Therapeutics identifies the world's most innovative assets and translates them into great medicines through a disciplined development approach led by experienced drug developers. The Company aims to build a pipeline focused on high-potential first- and best-in-class assets with meaningful potential for patient impact worldwide. For more information, visit .

Contacts

Wu Jie, K2 Therapeutics

...

Chasen Richter, MPM BioImpact

...

Hannah Deresiewicz, Precision AQ

...