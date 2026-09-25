Veteran Fort Lauderdale Broker Associate Gary Lanham Joins Lokation® Real Estate

Gary Lanham, an experienced Florida broker associate with 22+ years of experience.

Gary Lanham, a Fort Lauderdale Broker Associate with 22 years of residential real estate experience, has joined LoKation® Real Estate.

- Todd Beyer, Head of Growth, LoKation® Real EstateFL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gary Lanham, a Fort Lauderdale Broker Associate with 22 years of residential real estate experience, has joined LoKationReal Estate. Lanham will continue his listing practice while expanding his work educating and supporting fellow Realtors"After 22 years in real estate, and years of paying to promote a corporate brand, I realized my name and reputation are the brand my clients know," Lanham said. "But no agent succeeds alone. I need real support from my brokerage to keep growing and serving clients well. That combination is what I came to LoKation to find."That belief is central to LoKation. The brokerage was built for entrepreneurial agents who want to build and own their personal brands."Nine times out of ten, a client doesn't know the broker behind the logo. They know the Realtor they're working with day in and day out," said Todd Beyer, Head of Growth at LoKation Real Estate. "Gary has spent 22 years building a name people trust. Our job is to support that brand and help it grow, not bury it under ours."Lanham founded Lanham & Associates, an independent South Florida brokerage, in 2010. Coldwell Banker acquired the firm in 2014, and Lanham's team went on to rank as the No. 1 large team in Coldwell Banker's Fort Lauderdale Beach office for seven years. Today he focuses on Fort Lauderdale and nearby communities, including Coral Ridge Isles, where he lives. Much of his work is with homeowners navigating probate, relocation and downsizing.At LoKation, Lanham will work to develop training through the brokerage's Agent Coaching and Education (A.C.E.) Program, which serves its nearly 6,000 agents. His sessions will focus on personal branding, digital presence, and using AI and technology to grow an agent's sphere of influence."If I had to sum up what I believe in with one word, it would be education," Lanham said. "Agents should know their market, defend their pricing and be ready when a transaction gets complicated. AI can help us prepare, but it cannot replace judgment or listening to people."Lanham writes At Home With Gary, a recurring real estate column for The New Pelican. His insights on the housing market have been featured or cited by HousingWire, Realtor, Florida Realtorsand USA Today, among others.He is a member of the Master Brokers Forum and a former Southeast Regional Vice President and Florida Technology Chair of the Residential Real Estate Council (CRS). He holds the CRS, CIPS, ABRand e-PROdesignations and earned the Residential Real Estate Council's AI Certification.About Gary LanhamGary Lanham is a Broker Associate with LoKation Real Estate who specializes in Fort Lauderdale area listings. Learn more at garylanhamgroup.About LoKationReal EstateLoKationReal Estate is a national independent brokerage built to simplify real estate for both agents and consumers. It gives agents the tools, training and support to build their businesses. LoKationhas nearly 6,000 agents and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, Fla. Learn more at lokationre.

Todd Beyer

LoKation Real Estate

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Veteran Fort Lauderdale Broker Associate Gary Lanham Joins LoKation® Real Estate News Provided By LoKation Real Estate September 25, 2026, 13:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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