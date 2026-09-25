KETTLER Promotes Kimberly Ramsey To Executive Vice President Of Property Management Operations

Kimberly Ramsey | Executive Vice President of Property Management Operations

Property Management Veteran Brings Extensive Expertise and Collaborative Leadership Style to Growing Multifamily Portfolio

- Cindy Fisher, President of KETTLERMCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- KETTLER, a nationally recognized real estate investor, developer and property management company, announced today the promotion of Kimberly Ramsey to Executive Vice President of Property Management Operations.In her new role, Ramsey will oversee service operations, community operations, property marketing, and learning and development across KETTLER'S multifamily portfolio. She will continue to lead KETTLER's Central Business Office, a department that she helped develop to centralize administrative functions and give on-site teams more time to focus on community operations and customer experience.“Kimberly understands that exceptional property management starts with strong teams that have the tools and support to focus on their residents,” said Cindy Fisher, President of KETTLER.“She has played an important role in strengthening our operations as our portfolio has grown, while continuing to adapt to changing markets and customer expectations. Her collaborative leadership and ability to turn operational challenges into better experiences for both our team members and residents make her the right person to lead this next chapter.”Ramsey joined KETTLER in 2018 and most recently held the position of Senior Vice President of Operations, overseeing the operations and national growth of the firm's property management portfolio. During her tenure, she helped build a high-performing leadership team of vice presidents, directors, and regional property managers while supporting KETTLER'S property management operational growth from 19,000 units to more than 27,000 units.“I've had the opportunity over the past eight years to help build this platform alongside an incredibly talented team, and I'm proud of what we've accomplished together,” said Ramsey.“KETTLER has become home to me and this new role allows me to continue investing in our people and finding better ways to serve our residents, communities and clients.”Prior to joining KETTLER, Ramsey held regional property management positions at Greystar, where she oversaw a diverse portfolio of owned and managed assets in Maryland and Virginia. Earlier in her career, she advanced through several roles at Archstone, specializing in leadership development, needs analysis, training strategy, and customer experience.

Matthew Borek

Catalyst Communications Group

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KETTLER Promotes Kimberly Ramsey to Executive Vice President of Property Management Operations News Provided By Kettler September 25, 2026, 13:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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